While economic problems are by far the biggest issue on voters’ minds, the Biden administration and the Democrats keep flailing about “voting rights” while never pointing to exactly which Americans are having their right to vote suppressed (all while demanding to see a vax card and photo ID to go into some restaurants).

Meanwhile, none of the Biden administration’s attempts to distract from reality are moving the approval needle in an upward direction. Quite the contrary, according to the Real Clear Politics latest polling average:

New polls from Gallup and Politico/Morning Consult have driven Biden's job approval to a new low of 40.9% in the RCP Average this morning. https://t.co/Qq6Vf51qST pic.twitter.com/sLYxngeemK — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) January 19, 2022

Keep doing what you’re doing, Biden admin, it’s going great.

When I went to the grocery store on Monday, I had a feeling Biden was in for another dip. The empty shelves are worse than spring 2020, and the price increases were jarring. That, along with gas going back up. Goodnight, Brandon. https://t.co/sd9ORubhqO — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) January 19, 2022

Remember back when Biden saved us 16 cents on our July 4th barbecues? Good times.

What is the political view of the 40% who approve of Biden’s job so far? Regardless of you political persuasion, on what basis can you say he’s doing a good job (other than being not Trump)? https://t.co/1fkyoODUnk — Patrick Poole (@pspoole) January 19, 2022

It seems the approval is 40% too high. https://t.co/7NVYMVvsNj — lateblum (@lateblum) January 19, 2022

Right!?

I was told that polls go up and go down. I am waiting for that evidence to appear. https://t.co/HsdBNtDih5 — Widge (@thirdgenwidget) January 19, 2022

One final thing:

On the same day 4 years ago, Trump's approval was 40.1% and headed upward from his all-time low of 37.0% on December 13. If Biden doesn't improve his standing, Trump's approval rating will eclipse Biden's by the end of January. pic.twitter.com/TdOsCSu2RR — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) January 19, 2022

And that was when Trump was getting nothing but negative media coverage and “journalists” were pushing fake scandals.

