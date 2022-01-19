While economic problems are by far the biggest issue on voters’ minds, the Biden administration and the Democrats keep flailing about “voting rights” while never pointing to exactly which Americans are having their right to vote suppressed (all while demanding to see a vax card and photo ID to go into some restaurants).

Meanwhile, none of the Biden administration’s attempts to distract from reality are moving the approval needle in an upward direction. Quite the contrary, according to the Real Clear Politics latest polling average:

Keep doing what you’re doing, Biden admin, it’s going great.

Remember back when Biden saved us 16 cents on our July 4th barbecues? Good times.

Right!?

One final thing:

And that was when Trump was getting nothing but negative media coverage and “journalists” were pushing fake scandals.

