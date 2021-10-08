The latest jobs report is out, and it’s even worse than The Experts thought it would be.
JUST IN: Hiring in the U.S. fell far below expectations last month, with employers adding just 194,000 jobs versus the expected 500,000. https://t.co/0ISKwFchtj
Quick, Ron Klain! To the spin machine!
The unemployment rate is now down to 4.8% — in just eight months. We've created 2x more jobs under @POTUS in his first nine months than any administration in history.
We just need to look at the bigger picture.
LOL LOL What an absolute 🤡 https://t.co/yUavL9lBjp
I mean honestly. pic.twitter.com/lC162Xkzkv
Let's go Brandon
Hopefully Jennifer Rubin will find a way to spin it, too, and then Ron can retweet her.
LOL. You do not live in reality. https://t.co/8VmF5bSA8b
LMAO keep tweeting through it buddy https://t.co/SUPVW74ZoA
It’s still good! It’s still good!
So you killed these jobs in 2020 and now take credit for “creating” the same jobs that were lost. Nice https://t.co/tBvqgh5Z4e
This Biden White House is dangerously out of touch with the American people…
– Worst jobs report of the year, less than half the jobs predicted
– Labor participation rate fell again
– Women LOST jobs in Sept.
Biden's economic agenda is a failure, and leaving Americans behind https://t.co/irS2sliS8b
