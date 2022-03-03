President Biden’s State of the Union speech Tuesday night was to a large degree most notable for what wasn’t mentioned as much as what was. For example, White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked why Biden had no mention of the 13 service members killed in Kabul, Afghanistan during the last days of the U.S. withdrawal, and she basically said the president didn’t have the time.

There were, however, plenty of things Biden did talk about, and some of those moments were something else. Grabien News founder Tom Elliott shared yet another fantastic supercut, and it features some of Biden’s most cringe-y moments from his first State of the Union address. Watch:

SUPERCUT!@POTUS: The State of the Union is … [indecipherable] pic.twitter.com/PWbZ8yMa7U — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 3, 2022

Got that? Thank goodness for the teleprompter! *Eye roll*

Damn, that's painful to listen to. — Tracy Jones (@busyboydrafting) March 3, 2022

And a certain question remains even a couple days after Biden speech:

I still want to know who we're supposed to "go get" — La Flama Blanca (@soxallday15) March 3, 2022

That remains a total mystery.

***

