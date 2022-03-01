President Biden’s State of the Union speech wasn’t initially greeted with high praise from Texas Sen. Ted Cruz:

However, when Biden talked about the need to secure the southern border, Sen. Cruz was in complete approval, albeit in a sarcastic way. After all, everybody knows this administration has shown zero interest in accomplishing any goal involving border security. But it was worth an exaggerated standing ovation nonetheless:

Biden often talks about his desire for “bipartisanship” and “unity,” and at least that was achieved here — albeit in a sarcastic fashion.

Of course, everybody knows that Biden has ZERO intention of doing anything about the problems at the border.

The Biden administration and many Democrats have no interest in “fixing” what they don’t think is broken.

