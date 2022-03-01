President Biden’s State of the Union speech wasn’t initially greeted with high praise from Texas Sen. Ted Cruz:

The Real State of the Union: Joe Biden is shattering records, but not in a good way. More illegal immigration has happened under his watch than any year since 1960 – the first year this data was recorded.#SOTU — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 2, 2022

The Real State of the Union: The border is in crisis. The past year was the worst year in DHS history: More than two million illegal aliens were caught.#SOTU — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 2, 2022

However, when Biden talked about the need to secure the southern border, Sen. Cruz was in complete approval, albeit in a sarcastic way. After all, everybody knows this administration has shown zero interest in accomplishing any goal involving border security. But it was worth an exaggerated standing ovation nonetheless:

PRES. BIDEN: "We need to secure our border and fix the immigration system." pic.twitter.com/236qDkZ8wi — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 2, 2022

Joe Biden: "If we are to advance liberty and justice, we need to secure our border and fix the immigration system." Step 1 is recognizing you have a problem. #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/0QCwaxwB3E — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) March 2, 2022

Biden often talks about his desire for “bipartisanship” and “unity,” and at least that was achieved here — albeit in a sarcastic fashion.

Biden: “We need to secure our border and fix the immigration system” Meanwhile, under Biden: “Migrant encounters on southern border increase in January, almost double numbers from 2021"https://t.co/Bb6nB5PDJA pic.twitter.com/jWdLQAuBVf — America Rising (@AmericaRising) March 2, 2022

Biden is met with "Build the wall" chants after touching on his immigration policy: "If we are to advance liberty and justice, we need to secure the Border and fix the immigration system" https://t.co/8QVcZgtjSM pic.twitter.com/3ecUzeG6As — Bloomberg (@business) March 2, 2022

Of course, everybody knows that Biden has ZERO intention of doing anything about the problems at the border.

@tedcruz face says it all — GW (@geedub636) March 2, 2022

Who believes he will do anything to secure our border? https://t.co/aWr96nkXax — SandraBo (@sandrabo2015) March 2, 2022

The Biden administration and many Democrats have no interest in “fixing” what they don’t think is broken.

