President Biden delivered his State of the Union address Tuesday night. One of the highlights (or perhaps lowlights) was when Sen. Chuck Schumer stood to applaud a bit prematurely:

Perhaps the greatest thing ever… pic.twitter.com/kDyIP0ikYW — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 2, 2022

Hey, that looks a little familiar, as long as you remember Saturday Night Live from just over 30 years ago…

Remember Michael J. Fox mocking Dan Quayle for not knowing when to clap? This was real life. https://t.co/0dsfHRiUP4 — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) March 2, 2022

So we're supposed to believe the applause is spontaneous after seeing that? — IrishPrincess (@radical1979) March 2, 2022

It's never spontaneous — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) March 2, 2022

Schumer might have missed a line in the speech transcript he was provided.

Nothing like a little awkwardness from Sen. Schumer.

Someone needs to gif that Schumer attempted clap IMMEDIATELY 😂 — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) March 2, 2022

Do you suffer from premature applause? https://t.co/tQBmp7NA53 — Ron Pitts (@RealRonPitts) March 2, 2022

“If your premature applause lasts more than four hours, call your doctor.”

