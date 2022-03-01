President Biden delivered his State of the Union address Tuesday night. One of the highlights (or perhaps lowlights) was when Sen. Chuck Schumer stood to applaud a bit prematurely:

Hey, that looks a little familiar, as long as you remember Saturday Night Live from just over 30 years ago…

That, and then some!

Trending

Schumer might have missed a line in the speech transcript he was provided.

Nothing like a little awkwardness from Sen. Schumer.

“If your premature applause lasts more than four hours, call your doctor.”

***

Related:

SOTU: President Joe Biden assures us Vladimir Putin will never win the hearts of the Iranian people

Sen. Chuck Schumer says senators will get a classified briefing on Ukraine when they return from recess

‘Happy #BlackHistoryMonth’! Chuck Schumer completely erases Thurgood Marshall in defense of race- and sex-based SCOTUS noms ; UPDATE: Schumer claims he ‘misspoke’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Sen. Chuck SchumerSOTUstate of the union speech

Recommended Twitchy Video