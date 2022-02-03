We’ve always felt that identity politics were never a great philosophical approach. For one thing, they consistently result in more sexism, more racism, and more bigotry all around.

The other problem with identity politics, of course, is that they inevitably make the ones who rely on identity politics look like morons, or, at the very least, liars.

Case in point, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer:

Making SCOTUS nominations based on race and sex = taking historic steps.

If that’s the case, completely glossing over Thurgood Marshall’s legacy must be the ultimate show of respect.

Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, Chuck. ‘Member him? An apology would certainly seem warranted in this case.

Missed it by that much, Chuck!

We wouldn’t blame them if they did, honestly. But ultimately this falls on Chuck Schumer.

Chuck Schumer and the Democratic Party are rich with embarrassments.

If we could, Chuck Schumer would’ve been out on his behind a long time ago.

Good work as usual!

