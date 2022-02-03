We’ve always felt that identity politics were never a great philosophical approach. For one thing, they consistently result in more sexism, more racism, and more bigotry all around.

The other problem with identity politics, of course, is that they inevitably make the ones who rely on identity politics look like morons, or, at the very least, liars.

Case in point, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer:

.@SenSchumer: "Until 1981, this powerful body, the Supreme Court, was all White men. Imagine. America wasn't all White men in 1981, or ever. Under President Biden and this Senate majority, we're taking historic steps to make the courts look more like the country they serve." pic.twitter.com/PrEjoLrmPH — The Hill (@thehill) February 3, 2022

Making SCOTUS nominations based on race and sex = taking historic steps.

If that’s the case, completely glossing over Thurgood Marshall’s legacy must be the ultimate show of respect.

Justice Marshall will like an apology — Paul Olotu (@Paul4better) February 3, 2022

Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, Chuck. ‘Member him? An apology would certainly seem warranted in this case.

This white guy has some questions: pic.twitter.com/z9pczPXRmD — Dave Gray (@docgray81) February 3, 2022

Thurgood Marshall joined the Supreme Court in 1967… https://t.co/YuC79ZRyXA — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 3, 2022

Fact check for Chuck Schumer: Thurgood Marshall served as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court from October 1967 until October 1991. https://t.co/xTYyHfzDhB pic.twitter.com/2nv2LqHOG9 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 3, 2022

Missed it by that much, Chuck!

LOL does this guy's staff just hate him or something? Holy shit. — Social Distance Champion (@realchrishynes) February 3, 2022

We wouldn’t blame them if they did, honestly. But ultimately this falls on Chuck Schumer.

Really embarrassing mistake by Schumer. Justice Marshall joined the court in 1967 https://t.co/J7EOibG2zy — Scott Sloofman (@ScottSloofman) February 3, 2022

Chuck Schumer and the Democratic Party are rich with embarrassments.

If we could, Chuck Schumer would’ve been out on his behind a long time ago.

Chuck out here ignorantly erasing the first black justice, who joined the Court almost a decade-and-a-half earlier. Seems like a bigger deal than the stupid and meaningless McConnell flub/omitted word that people tried to make into a thing a few weeks ago. https://t.co/KrR2MhG02K — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 3, 2022

Good work as usual!

