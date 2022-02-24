Congress is out to recess until Feb. 28, but when they get back, Democratic Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer says they’ll be getting a classified briefing on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This shows a shift in priorities for Schumer, whose first priority before was getting the Senate to pass the “Women’s Health Protection Act”:

There will be an unclassified Zoom briefing Thursday afternoon:

This apparently isn’t the crisis for democracy that President Biden has tried to make it out to be.

