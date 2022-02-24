Congress is out to recess until Feb. 28, but when they get back, Democratic Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer says they’ll be getting a classified briefing on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In NY, Schumer tells reporters senators will get a classified briefing on Russia/Ukraine next week when they return from recess. — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) February 24, 2022

This shows a shift in priorities for Schumer, whose first priority before was getting the Senate to pass the “Women’s Health Protection Act”:

Schumer's first order of business after recess: Holding a vote for the first time in Senate history on a bill to enshrine in federal law a right to abortion through all 9 months of pregnancy. https://t.co/Ufgsq8iR4M pic.twitter.com/Es9aIcPCRs — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) February 22, 2022

There will be an unclassified Zoom briefing Thursday afternoon:

There is an unclassified briefing for senators today at 5 p.m. There are challenges with doing a classified briefing from them remotely — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) February 24, 2022

Next week? We have that kind of time? — NoEditButton (@TooOldToEdit) February 24, 2022

By then, they'll need a China/Taiwan briefing as well. — LisetteInBlue💫 (@bookgirl8) February 24, 2022

Sure why bother coming back from recess early 🤷 — Who Cares (@IHATETIMJONES) February 24, 2022

Might be a good idea to cut those vacays short, guys. — KMW (@KirbyMWilliams) February 24, 2022

MAYBE THEY SHOULD RETURN TO WORK EARLY. pic.twitter.com/SlqYaiX9wa — ButtersV3 (@SwombardiChron) February 24, 2022

Tell voters you don't want to be bothered without telling voters you don't want to be bothered. Good sense of urgency. — Texas veteran (@smx6) February 24, 2022

I can't believe that recess isn't canceled under these circumstances! Next week! Who the hell knows what could happen by next week. Get on a plane, get to DC and do your jobs! — Mary (@ImLMHK) February 24, 2022

Next week??? This will be over within days.🤦🏼‍♀️ — GRITSrBest✝️🇺🇸🐗 (@Rzrbck89) February 24, 2022

I'm pretty sure the Netflix documentary will be out by then. So we can all learn what happenED. But you do you @SenSchumer — robert dwyer (@Bobaloo_d) February 24, 2022

This is a world crisis. Recess needs to be over. NOW. — Audrey U (@AudreyU2) February 24, 2022

That will be a Russia/Russia briefing by then — Call Me Natty 🏆 (@OutOfKenTroll) February 24, 2022

Oh good. Would hate for the war to interrupt their winter break. — Dude Diligence (@_dude_diligence) February 24, 2022

Take your time, no rush. — .375 AVG in High School (@Cash_For_Cards) February 24, 2022

Sure, not like there's anything urgent going on right now. — Pro-Democracy Warrior 🇺🇦 (@Truth_Comes_1st) February 24, 2022

Ah yes, no hurry, just come back to Washington when it isn’t a bother. — Matthew 🇺🇦 (@wifiwolfpack) February 24, 2022

Here's the briefing for next week: Ukraine is now Russia. Update the world map. — I.R. (@Jsta912) February 24, 2022

This apparently isn’t the crisis for democracy that President Biden has tried to make it out to be.

Related:

‘Yikes’! Compare Biden’s comment about sanctions against Russia to what VP Harris said Sunday https://t.co/F0ioF2wUJY — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 24, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video