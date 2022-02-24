Congress is out to recess until Feb. 28, but when they get back, Democratic Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer says they’ll be getting a classified briefing on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
In NY, Schumer tells reporters senators will get a classified briefing on Russia/Ukraine next week when they return from recess.
— Burgess Everett (@burgessev) February 24, 2022
This shows a shift in priorities for Schumer, whose first priority before was getting the Senate to pass the “Women’s Health Protection Act”:
Schumer's first order of business after recess: Holding a vote for the first time in Senate history on a bill to enshrine in federal law a right to abortion through all 9 months of pregnancy. https://t.co/Ufgsq8iR4M pic.twitter.com/Es9aIcPCRs
— John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) February 22, 2022
There will be an unclassified Zoom briefing Thursday afternoon:
There is an unclassified briefing for senators today at 5 p.m. There are challenges with doing a classified briefing from them remotely
— Burgess Everett (@burgessev) February 24, 2022
Next week? We have that kind of time?
— NoEditButton (@TooOldToEdit) February 24, 2022
By then, they'll need a China/Taiwan briefing as well.
— LisetteInBlue💫 (@bookgirl8) February 24, 2022
Sure why bother coming back from recess early 🤷
— Who Cares (@IHATETIMJONES) February 24, 2022
Might be a good idea to cut those vacays short, guys.
— KMW (@KirbyMWilliams) February 24, 2022
MAYBE THEY SHOULD RETURN TO WORK EARLY. pic.twitter.com/SlqYaiX9wa
— ButtersV3 (@SwombardiChron) February 24, 2022
Tell voters you don't want to be bothered without telling voters you don't want to be bothered. Good sense of urgency.
— Texas veteran (@smx6) February 24, 2022
I can't believe that recess isn't canceled under these circumstances! Next week! Who the hell knows what could happen by next week. Get on a plane, get to DC and do your jobs!
— Mary (@ImLMHK) February 24, 2022
Next week??? This will be over within days.🤦🏼♀️
— GRITSrBest✝️🇺🇸🐗 (@Rzrbck89) February 24, 2022
I'm pretty sure the Netflix documentary will be out by then. So we can all learn what happenED. But you do you @SenSchumer
— robert dwyer (@Bobaloo_d) February 24, 2022
This is a world crisis. Recess needs to be over. NOW.
— Audrey U (@AudreyU2) February 24, 2022
That will be a Russia/Russia briefing by then
— Call Me Natty 🏆 (@OutOfKenTroll) February 24, 2022
Oh good. Would hate for the war to interrupt their winter break.
— Dude Diligence (@_dude_diligence) February 24, 2022
Take your time, no rush.
— .375 AVG in High School (@Cash_For_Cards) February 24, 2022
Sure, not like there's anything urgent going on right now.
— Pro-Democracy Warrior 🇺🇦 (@Truth_Comes_1st) February 24, 2022
Ah yes, no hurry, just come back to Washington when it isn’t a bother.
— Matthew 🇺🇦 (@wifiwolfpack) February 24, 2022
Here's the briefing for next week: Ukraine is now Russia. Update the world map.
— I.R. (@Jsta912) February 24, 2022
This apparently isn’t the crisis for democracy that President Biden has tried to make it out to be.
