President Biden’s State of the Union speech Tuesday night featured a sarcastic round of applause from Sen. Ted Cruz about the need for border security, Sen. Chuck Schumer catching himself before applauding prematurely, and assurances that Vladimir Putin will never win the hearts of the “Iranian people.” But the end of Biden’s speech was a bit more cryptic, and the last three words have people guessing:

“Go get him”? What’s that all about? Place your bets!

Maybe we’ll find out at the next State of the Union address.

The speechwriters might have decided to end this particular speech with a cliffhanger.

Hmm…

Maybe Psaki can elaborate on this tomorrow.

***

