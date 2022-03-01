President Biden’s State of the Union speech Tuesday night featured a sarcastic round of applause from Sen. Ted Cruz about the need for border security, Sen. Chuck Schumer catching himself before applauding prematurely, and assurances that Vladimir Putin will never win the hearts of the “Iranian people.” But the end of Biden’s speech was a bit more cryptic, and the last three words have people guessing:

Biden ends with "Go get him" ??? pic.twitter.com/gFFDynJCF4 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 2, 2022

What did Biden mean by “Go get him,” at the end? Did he think he was ending a pre-game speech? pic.twitter.com/pq9kweUroP — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 2, 2022

“Go get him”? What’s that all about? Place your bets!

Go Get Him? — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) March 2, 2022

“Go get him!” Who are we getting?? — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) March 2, 2022

Maybe we’ll find out at the next State of the Union address.

What did Biden mean by this? "God bless our troops, go get him.” — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 2, 2022

The NBC panel attempting to translate “Go get him!” is performance art. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) March 2, 2022

Did he just end the speech by shouting, “Go get him!” Who is him? Did I miss something? Seriously asking.🤷‍♀️ #SOTU — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) March 2, 2022

The speechwriters might have decided to end this particular speech with a cliffhanger.

Why did Biden end his speech with "GO GET HIM" ??? Who is he talking about? — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) March 2, 2022

“Go get him” 😂😂😂What the hell? — I Am Leah (@Bossy_Leah) March 2, 2022

Biden concludes by telling our troops, "go get him!" Um…whom? — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 2, 2022

Wait… is there a chance that Biden either heard or read the line… "Go get him" which was intended to be for his handlers to pull him out of there? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 2, 2022

Hmm…

I swear to god @pdoocy better ask Psaki who Biden was telling us all to “go get.” 😂🤦‍♀️ #SOTU — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) March 2, 2022

Did he just end the speech by shouting, “Go get him!” Who is him? Did I miss something? Seriously asking.🤷‍♀️ #SOTU — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) March 2, 2022

Maybe Psaki can elaborate on this tomorrow.

