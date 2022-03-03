The rapid increase in gas prices that’s been happening ever since President Biden took office only accelerated after Russia invaded Ukraine. What’s the Biden White House’s solution? Certainly not to return to the days of energy independence. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said today explained that pain at the pump is just something Americans will have to endure until the “transition” to “clean energy” is complete. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said that increasing domestic production is still off the table for this administration, but it’s possible the U.S. could buy oil from Iran.

Feeling confident yet?

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley attempted to force the issue of returning to the days of energy independence today in the Senate:

Will Democrats agree to open up our energy production, full throttle – and shut down the Russians? We are about to find out. I’m headed to the Senate floor to try to pass a bill to reverse the Biden energy shutdown and put our energy sector back to work — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 3, 2022

RIGHT NOW:@HawleyMO is on the Senate Floor calling for passage of his bill to reverse Biden’s shutdown of the American energy sector. Why are we still accepting Russian oil??? pic.twitter.com/70CVce648c — Kelli Ford (@KelliAFord) March 3, 2022

And guess what happened next…

Sen. Hawley just went to the Senate floor to pass his bill to reopen American energy production & restore our energy independence at this moment of crisis. It was blocked by Democrats. — Christopher Weihs (@chrisweihs_) March 3, 2022

We’d like to say we’re surprised, but unfortunately these Democrats are far too predictable and put their own agenda over helping the people they claim to be concerned about.

It is shameful that the Biden White House would rather pay for Russia's oil amidst their invasion of Ukraine rather than pursue American energy independence. Shameful. — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) March 3, 2022

Dems so desperate to stop American energy independence… https://t.co/48fjZrlXyQ — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) March 3, 2022

This makes the blood boil😠😠😠 https://t.co/jypO7j7YXk — Rogue Penguin (@Rogue_40) March 3, 2022

Remember to “thank” the Democrats this November by voting to put them in the minority of both the House and Senate.

Remember this in November. https://t.co/94vtpnT9pG — Unacceptable Honk (@LibertyVigilant) March 3, 2022

Remember everytime you fill up, all the way into November. — Suq Madiq 🇺🇸 (@cookjayhawks) March 3, 2022

The final word here goes to Sen. Hawley:

Joe Biden has made America dependent on foreign oil – including Russia’s. Time to change course pic.twitter.com/73s2pf37JL — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 3, 2022

***

Related:

Want to see *actual* collusion? Michael Shellenberger details how Russia’s collaboration with climate activists has helped fuel the global energy crisis

What Ukraine wants: STOP BUYING RUSSIAN ENERGY; What Ukraine gets: A cat ban?

Jen Psaki explains to Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino that policies encouraging energy independence wouldn’t address issues like high gas prices

Recommended Twitchy Video