Michael Shellenberger is the quintessential liberal who was mugged by reality. A progressive for much of his life, Shellenberger has in recent years found himself drifting rightward, and with good reason.

One issue that’s had a major impact on his ideological shift has been environmentalism and climate alarmism.

And as he explained in a thread today, climate change alarmists have played a huge role in the current energy crisis, including how Russia factors into it:

Trending

And you won’t believe what happened next!

It literally paid to be Russia. It paid big.

It’s all part of their plan. They couch their words and actions in concern for the environment, but it’s all about control.

And so many modern-day environmentalists are just raging leftist activists.

What is our global energy crisis if not a direct product of Russian collusion?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ChinaclimateClimate changeclimate change activismclimate change alarmismenvironmentalismenvironmentalistsEuropefrackinggasgreen energyMichael ShellenbergeroilRussiaUkraineVladimir Putin

Recommended Twitchy Video