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If You're a Fan of Multi-Leveled Irony, Outgoing Dem Rep. Steve Cohen Has You Covered

Doug P. | 10:40 AM on May 18, 2026
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Last week Democrat Rep. Steve Cohen, who had benefited for a couple of decades from one of the racially-drawn congressional districts that the Supreme Court recently ruled to be unconstitutional, ended his reelection campaign following the decision: 

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The first level of irony from the Democrats is that they're calling the SCOTUS decision racist because it resulted in getting a white guy out of Congress, perhaps to be replaced by a black Republican woman.

Cohen has now dialed the irony up to eleven with his latest complaint about being run out of his House seat, and this one comes with a beverage warning: 

That's one of the more shameless things that guy has ever said, and THAT is a high bar. 

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Worst "racists" ever.

As Joe Biden once reminded African Americans, "you ain't black" if you're not a Democrat, and that seems to be the entire party's philosophy. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress amid the Democrats having fits about SCOTUS rulings and, well, everything else. 

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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