If You're a Fan of Multi-Leveled Irony, Outgoing Dem Rep. Steve Cohen Has You Covered

Last week Democrat Rep. Steve Cohen, who had benefited for a couple of decades from one of the racially-drawn congressional districts that the Supreme Court recently ruled to be unconstitutional, ended his reelection campaign following the decision:

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🚨 JUST NOW: Rep. STEVE COHEN (D-TN) is DROPPING OUT of his reelection campaign, after his cheated-in racially-drawn Tennessee district got removed



Cohen, who has been in the discriminatory seat for 2 DECADES, is officially DONE 🔥



Temu Obama Hakeem is having another horrible… pic.twitter.com/lBSjdtTJoX — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 15, 2026

The first level of irony from the Democrats is that they're calling the SCOTUS decision racist because it resulted in getting a white guy out of Congress, perhaps to be replaced by a black Republican woman.

Cohen has now dialed the irony up to eleven with his latest complaint about being run out of his House seat, and this one comes with a beverage warning:

Rep Steve Cohen on Republicans redistricting him out of office in Tennessee:



“They’re colonizing Memphis."



Absolutely. Hysterical. pic.twitter.com/9knPxmcOwn — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 18, 2026

That's one of the more shameless things that guy has ever said, and THAT is a high bar.

They are colonizing Memphis by… check notes having a black woman represent them. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) May 18, 2026

Worst "racists" ever.

Poor Steve Cohen has had his Memphis voter plantation taken away from him and he’s mad his designated voters have been set free. — Texas Boomer (@TheTexasBoomer) May 18, 2026

There are so many levels of irony here it’s hard to know where to start. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 18, 2026

“Quiet now. Your master is speaking”.



Oh, here is one of the republicans running against the left: Charlotte Bergmann



Funny you never see that mentioned. Why aren’t you getting behind her @TheDemocrats ?!?! https://t.co/mvomIPxUEX pic.twitter.com/JeV61Z85ec — The Heck? (@OhhHeckYeah) May 18, 2026

As Joe Biden once reminded African Americans, "you ain't black" if you're not a Democrat, and that seems to be the entire party's philosophy.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress amid the Democrats having fits about SCOTUS rulings and, well, everything else.

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