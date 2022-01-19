President Biden held a press conference today for nearly two hours, and as things started to wind down and some of the softballs turned into more challenging lines of questioning, he reminded the gathered throng of reporters what to do if they wanted “quick answers”:

Biden to reporters: “If you give me easy questions, I’ll give you quick answers" — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 19, 2022

Biden just urged the press to ask him easy questions. pic.twitter.com/uPEEjKXvM1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 19, 2022

“Easy questions” in a challenging sense were in short supply at this particular press conference.

Here’s an easy one: Ask a question about the Border Crisis! — RockyMack (@RockyMack11) January 19, 2022

By our count there were ZERO questions about that.

And the reporter he called on afterward obliged https://t.co/ooF0Y2uHgm — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 19, 2022

Of course!

And of course they obliged 🤬 https://t.co/xYnLy8NY0N — Jazzy Roman (@roman_jazzy) January 19, 2022

It’s ice cream o’clock and the questions are getting in the way! https://t.co/PMozREsmBU — Katie (@Thoughts_NJ) January 19, 2022

***

Related:

Recommended Twitchy Video