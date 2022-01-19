President Biden’s press conference today has already featured some doozies. The first was when Biden claimed that his first year in office outperformed expectations. Another ridiculous moment came when Biden said the following:

BIDEN BLAMES REPUBLICANS: "I did not anticipate that there would be such a stalwart effort to make sure that the most important thing was that President Biden didn't get anything done." pic.twitter.com/IhyT9dmD6N — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 19, 2022

Who wants to tell him?

They control the house and senate!!!!!! — Sanchez50 (@San_021405) January 19, 2022

Democrats control the House, the Senate and the presidency but Republicans…or something. https://t.co/V1wo7zd57e — Walking Dude – Let’s Go, Brandon (@clc51651) January 19, 2022

Dems have the House, Senate and WH https://t.co/rYc6tlYMA6 — Hammer and Nigel (@hammerandnigel) January 19, 2022

Right? The Republicans aren’t the ones blocking anything!

A failure never takes responsibility for his failures, that's why they continue to fail — mcrumr🇺🇸🍊 (@mcrumr) January 19, 2022

Dude just called half of America racist Democrats in GA if they did not pass his agenda. He can’t get his own Democrats on board with his Communist agenda. https://t.co/sA4DDfRPUc — David Morgan (@StarCoreOne02) January 19, 2022

