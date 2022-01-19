This afternoon President Biden is holding his first press conference in quite a while, and there’s a lot to wade through. However, let’s start with this statement early in the presser (beverage warning):
"I didn’t overpromise” says Joe Biden, says he “outperformed” in his first year in office
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 19, 2022
BIDEN: "I have probably outperformed what anybody thought would happen." pic.twitter.com/WcrnAEdTnA
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 19, 2022
Oh my… really?
Biden says he has outperformed expectations.
Fact check: Very false.
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 19, 2022
Very very VERY false even.
Biden just claimed he has “outperformed what anybody thought would happen”
Sheer lunacy
— Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) January 19, 2022
BIDEN SAYS HE HAS OUTPERFORMED WHAT ANYONE COULD HAVE PREDICTED OMG LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL
— Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) January 19, 2022
Everybody try not to pull any stomach muscles laughing at Biden’s claim.
Outperformed? I dread seeing what things will be like when he fails…!
— Tim Powers (@tpow5544) January 19, 2022
Bro isn’t living in reality https://t.co/diZTYcFQ7E
— Mainstream Conservatism (@msconservatism) January 19, 2022
If this administration has exceeded any expectations, they’ve done it by being so much worse than people were expecting.