This afternoon President Biden is holding his first press conference in quite a while, and there’s a lot to wade through. However, let’s start with this statement early in the presser (beverage warning):

Oh my… really?

Trending

Very very VERY false even.

Everybody try not to pull any stomach muscles laughing at Biden’s claim.

If this administration has exceeded any expectations, they’ve done it by being so much worse than people were expecting.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joe Biden

Recommended Twitchy Video