This afternoon President Biden is holding his first press conference in quite a while, and there’s a lot to wade through. However, let’s start with this statement early in the presser (beverage warning):

"I didn’t overpromise” says Joe Biden, says he “outperformed” in his first year in office — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 19, 2022

BIDEN: "I have probably outperformed what anybody thought would happen." pic.twitter.com/WcrnAEdTnA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 19, 2022

Oh my… really?

Biden says he has outperformed expectations. Fact check: Very false. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 19, 2022

Very very VERY false even.

Biden just claimed he has “outperformed what anybody thought would happen” Sheer lunacy — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) January 19, 2022

BIDEN SAYS HE HAS OUTPERFORMED WHAT ANYONE COULD HAVE PREDICTED OMG LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) January 19, 2022

Everybody try not to pull any stomach muscles laughing at Biden’s claim.

Outperformed? I dread seeing what things will be like when he fails…! — Tim Powers (@tpow5544) January 19, 2022

Bro isn’t living in reality https://t.co/diZTYcFQ7E — Mainstream Conservatism (@msconservatism) January 19, 2022

If this administration has exceeded any expectations, they’ve done it by being so much worse than people were expecting.

