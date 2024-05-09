Wake the Fact-Checkers! Biden Served Up an 'Unchecked Whopper' About Inflation in CNN Interview

NUKED: Gina Carano ENDS Chris Cuomo With Straight-FAFO Post Including His Message Shaming...
Doug P.  |  9:11 AM on May 09, 2024
Screenshotted meme

Yesterday President Biden sat down for a rare interview with CNN's Erin Burnett. You know the Biden White House knows things are getting bad when their economic BS is even getting called out by CNN hosts now

One of Biden's more laughable claims came when he accused Trump of making up stories. That's some weapons-grade projection so powerful it should be included in the U.S. military's arsenal. 

The White House's strategy in defending what "Bidenomics" has brought the country is simple: Lie like crazy. That was on display yet again when Biden made this claim about the inflation rate when he took office:

Remember, that's the same Biden that accused Trump of lying and making up stories. 

Somebody wake up the fact-checkers!

The Washington Post would probably only find a way to make Biden's claim "mostly true."

All they do is lie, but nobody's buying it.

Add it all up and Biden's had yet another bad week (too bad the rest of us are along for the ride):

We're guessing all that will call for another long weekend in Delaware.

***

