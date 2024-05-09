Wake the Fact-Checkers! Biden Served Up an 'Unchecked Whopper' About Inflation in CNN Interview

Yesterday President Biden sat down for a rare interview with CNN's Erin Burnett. You know the Biden White House knows things are getting bad when their economic BS is even getting called out by CNN hosts now.

One of Biden's more laughable claims came when he accused Trump of making up stories. That's some weapons-grade projection so powerful it should be included in the U.S. military's arsenal.

The White House's strategy in defending what "Bidenomics" has brought the country is simple: Lie like crazy. That was on display yet again when Biden made this claim about the inflation rate when he took office:

Another unchecked whopper: Biden claims the inflation rate was 9% when he took office. Inflation was in fact 1.4% in January 2021. pic.twitter.com/hLWJfwjUQa — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) May 8, 2024

Remember, that's the same Biden that accused Trump of lying and making up stories.

Somebody wake up the fact-checkers!

Where’s @ddale8? — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) May 9, 2024

The Washington Post would probably only find a way to make Biden's claim "mostly true."

This is insane. Inflation was 1.4 percent when Biden took office. It didn't hit 9% until he had been president for a year-and-half. https://t.co/i1uZBZYEBQ pic.twitter.com/QkzEiowT08 — John Carney (read Tim’s book: Family Unfriendly) (@carney) May 9, 2024

All they do is lie, but nobody's buying it.

Add it all up and Biden's had yet another bad week (too bad the rest of us are along for the ride):

Biden's horrible, terrible, really aweful week



-GDP lower than expected

-Inflation higher than expected

-Extorted Israel in favor of Hamas

-Lied to & fact checked by Erin Burnett

-Gave Obamacare to illegals

-Trump's not in jail (yet)



And it's only Thursday. — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) May 9, 2024

We're guessing all that will call for another long weekend in Delaware.

***

