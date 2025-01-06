Gay, Trans Lefties Do About-Face on Gun Ownership Now That Trump Is Returning to the White House

Every time there's a mass shooting, the Left screams about the need for more gun control. They tell us we don't need guns to defend against the government -- they'd either never hurt us (ha! the whole of human history proves that's a lie) or our 'assault rifles' wouldn't stand up to the firepower of the government.

Either way, they think guns are bad and shouldn't be in the hands of citizens.

Until a Republican is in the White House, that is:

NEW - Gay and transgender liberals in the United States start arming themselves over baseless fear of being placed in "concentration camps" under Trump — NY Post — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 6, 2025

More from The New York Post:

Gay and transgender liberals around the country are arming themselves over perceived concerns they’ll be rounded up and placed in “concentration camps” under a second Trump administration, according to a report. The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sunday profiled several members of the emerging gun-toting left, who belong to groups with names like the Liberal Gun Club, the Socialist Rifle Association and Pink Pistols. Although precise figures regarding LGBTQ gun ownership are tough to ascertain given the small cohort, the Liberal Gun Club told the outlet that it’s received “thousands” of firearms training requests since the election — more than in all of 2023 combined — and that about a quarter of them were from those in the LGBTQ community.

The Left said Donald Trump, under the guidance of Mike Pence, would put gays in camps during his first term. He didn't. In part because Donald Trump was the most LGBTQ friendly POTUS -- and was so long before Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama jumped on that bandwagon.

It also didn't happen because Trump just wouldn't do that.

It's not only very revealing about the Left's mental state -- and probably some projection -- but it also proves they believe government can be a threat and guns are our only line of defense.

Suddenly, guns aren’t so bad after all - the left — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) January 6, 2025

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Like all things.

It's okay. Straits have been arming themselves for hundreds of years. — The People Versus The State (@woodifitweretru) January 6, 2025

Yep.

Welcome to the party!

Lol for the 2nd time in 5 years libs rush into blue stronghold gun shops in a panic, wallets out, to discover they've voted away their right to easily buy a tool to defend themselves. — Esteemed Emperor Mumbles McPoopypants (@Deplorable1520) January 6, 2025

Whoops.

WWIII is going to be so gay. — Wisconsin Jackhole 🧀 (@realwijackhole) January 6, 2025

This made us chuckle.

Oh so NOW we are taking issue with citizens arming themselves? Funny how that works when it's someone you don't like. — TechFocus 💹🧲 (@TechFocused) January 6, 2025

Funny, that.

How many lied on form 4473 about drug use or involuntary commitment? — Wylē (@D0gWylie) January 6, 2025

A fair question to ask.

The only concentration camps that will have ever existed in the United States happened under democrat icon and idol, FDR https://t.co/lMrx3zb50T — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) January 6, 2025

YUP.

Trannys that are shooting up Christian schools are scared that we are the bad guys? https://t.co/oPYnsYbH0H — Maggs (@aspen_lindsay) January 6, 2025

No, they're scared Donald Trump is the bad guy.

Good. Get some training. And if you have any questions, you can reach out to the long standing 2A communities. We're happy to help anyone new to firearms. The second amendment is for everyone. https://t.co/ycNSpetXwy pic.twitter.com/ZLkb33EAg7 — LIZZY💥 (@LizzyStarrrdust) January 6, 2025

The Left always act like the Right will suddenly want to ban guns if gays or Black people buy them.

We won't.

The Second Amendment is for everyone.

Heh.

This level of delusional is wild https://t.co/vAD4D0q8E0 — Tyler Zed (@realTylerZed) January 6, 2025

Absolutely wild.