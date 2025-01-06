Oh HELL Yeah! Scott Jennings BLASTS CNN With the BRUTAL Truth About Americans...
Gay, Trans Lefties Do About-Face on Gun Ownership Now That Trump Is Returning to the White House

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on January 06, 2025
imgflip

Every time there's a mass shooting, the Left screams about the need for more gun control. They tell us we don't need guns to defend against the government -- they'd either never hurt us (ha! the whole of human history proves that's a lie) or our 'assault rifles' wouldn't stand up to the firepower of the government.

Either way, they think guns are bad and shouldn't be in the hands of citizens.

Until a Republican is in the White House, that is:

More from The New York Post:

Gay and transgender liberals around the country are arming themselves over perceived concerns they’ll be rounded up and placed in “concentration camps” under a second Trump administration, according to a report.

The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sunday profiled several members of the emerging gun-toting left, who belong to groups with names like the Liberal Gun Club, the Socialist Rifle Association and Pink Pistols.

Although precise figures regarding LGBTQ gun ownership are tough to ascertain given the small cohort, the Liberal Gun Club told the outlet that it’s received “thousands” of firearms training requests since the election — more than in all of 2023 combined — and that about a quarter of them were from those in the LGBTQ community.

The Left said Donald Trump, under the guidance of Mike Pence, would put gays in camps during his first term. He didn't. In part because Donald Trump was the most LGBTQ friendly POTUS -- and was so long before Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama jumped on that bandwagon.

It also didn't happen because Trump just wouldn't do that.

It's not only very revealing about the Left's mental state -- and probably some projection -- but it also proves they believe government can be a threat and guns are our only line of defense.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Like all things.

Yep.

Welcome to the party!

Whoops.

This made us chuckle.

Funny, that.

A fair question to ask.

YUP.

No, they're scared Donald Trump is the bad guy.

The Left always act like the Right will suddenly want to ban guns if gays or Black people buy them.

We won't.

The Second Amendment is for everyone.

Heh.

Absolutely wild.

