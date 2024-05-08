President Joe Biden Says He's Literally 'Gone Around the World' Meeting with AI Experts

'Look at His Face'! Biden STUNNED (and Furious) As CNN Host Rattles Off...
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on May 08, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

There are too many jokes to make about the current White House and artificial intelligence. Don't worry — the spry and tireless President Joe Biden is on top of things. A year ago this week, Biden apparently made Vice President Kamala Harris AI czar and put her in charge of meeting with the heads of Google, Microsoft, and two other companies developing artificial intelligence. Biden even posted a video showing that he "dropped by."

That dropping by to say thanks was the last time we remember hearing about Biden and artificial intelligence. But to hear Biden tell it, he's literally traveled the globe meeting with the leading architects of AI. Funny we didn't hear about it.

This is likely as true as Biden's' claims that he traveled 17,000 miles with Chinese President Xi Jinping and rode two million miles on Amtrak while commuting to the Senate from Delaware.

Would any of the leading architects of AI like to recount their meeting with Biden?

