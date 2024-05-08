President Joe Biden Says He's Literally 'Gone Around the World' Meeting with AI Experts

There are too many jokes to make about the current White House and artificial intelligence. Don't worry — the spry and tireless President Joe Biden is on top of things. A year ago this week, Biden apparently made Vice President Kamala Harris AI czar and put her in charge of meeting with the heads of Google, Microsoft, and two other companies developing artificial intelligence. Biden even posted a video showing that he "dropped by."

Artificial Intelligence is one of the most powerful tools of our time, but to seize its opportunities, we must first mitigate its risks.



Today, I dropped by a meeting with AI leaders to touch on the importance of innovating responsibly and protecting people's rights and safety. pic.twitter.com/VEJjBrhCTW — President Biden (@POTUS) May 4, 2023

That dropping by to say thanks was the last time we remember hearing about Biden and artificial intelligence. But to hear Biden tell it, he's literally traveled the globe meeting with the leading architects of AI. Funny we didn't hear about it.

Biden: "I’ve gone around the world — literally, not figuratively — meeting with the leading architects of AI." pic.twitter.com/FsXTq59D6S — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 8, 2024

FACT CHECK: Not ONE White House itinerary has ever listed an international meeting between Biden & "leading architects of AI." https://t.co/mPx5YiiMWK — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) May 8, 2024

This is likely as true as Biden's' claims that he traveled 17,000 miles with Chinese President Xi Jinping and rode two million miles on Amtrak while commuting to the Senate from Delaware.

Would any of the leading architects of AI like to recount their meeting with Biden?

