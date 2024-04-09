President Joe Biden Repeats One of His Favorite Amtrak Stories

Joe Biden, Storyteller-in-Chief, really likes to regale audiences with his stories of commuting on Amtrak. Back in 2021 he told an audience that he "commuted every single day for 36 years as Vice President of the United States." Biden even suggested that Amtrak should name half the line for him: "I am the most railroad guy you're going to meet," he said, claiming to have traveled 2,100,000 miles round trip on the train. He even told then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson his Amtrak story for some reason.

CNN fact-checked Daniel Dale even chimed in, noting that the Amtrak conductor who congratulated Biden had been dead for more than a year and retired for more than two decades when he and Biden had their conversation. Biden also said he "used to about 15 percent of the time ride with the engineers."

On Tuesday, Biden went back to the well and told how he'd logged over a million miles riding the train to the Senate. (We were told it was more than two million miles.)

BIDEN: "Why did I commute every single day? Over a million miles round trip over the time I was in the United States Senate!"



Well, he was in the Senate a really, really long time.

So if he traveled from Delaware to D.C. every day that Congress was in session for 36 years … it still doesn't add up. But he will die telling this story.

