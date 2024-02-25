Say WHAT? Justin Trudeau Sends Millions to Ukraine for 'Gender Inclusive' Mine Removal
SIGH! Lying Liar Joe Biden Once Again 'Mispeaks' About His Extensive Travels with Xi Jinping

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:05 PM on February 25, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

No wonder Joe Biden needs so many naps. In his head, he has traveled around the world multiple times even though he really hasn't left the White House.

As far as we could tell, the only time Biden and Xi appear to have traveled together was when they visited Qingchengshan High School in Dujiangyan. In theory, one could add in the trip from Beijing to Chengdu, a distance of about 1,000 miles. But when Xi came to the United States, Biden and Xi did not even follow a parallel route to Los Angeles.

We found a clue about what Biden was trying to say when we searched as many transcript archives as we could and found a statement Biden made at a Hillary Clinton campaign event on Nov. 4, 2016: “Because the former president of China and President Obama seven years ago thought we should get to know one another, I traveled 17,000 miles through his country and our country over nine days.”

Also, 'China' is not 'Russia' and Xi Jinping leads China.

To be fair, he can barely stand anymore, either.

It's so embarrassing.

That is a great question.

You have to laugh or else you will cry.

As usual.

Apparently, this is the new American dream. Sigh. Why does this feel like an actual nightmare with Biden at the helm?

