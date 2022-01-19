At President Biden’s press conference today, he was asked about his remarks about opponents of the “voting rights” bill that he delivered recently in Georgia. Here’s part of what Biden said in that speech:

President Biden to senators on the stakes of voting rights legislation: "How do you want to be remembered?" "Do you want to be on the side of Dr. King or George Wallace? The side of John Lewis or Bull Connor? The side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis?" pic.twitter.com/ymEFIrLNS7 — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) January 11, 2022

One reporter led things off by asking Biden about that, and how’s this for backpedal accompanied by denial?

Biden now claiming he hasn't attacked anyone publicly while defending divisive speech in Georgia. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 19, 2022

BIDEN: "I did not say that [Republicans] were going to be a George Wallace or Bull Connor." pic.twitter.com/4baD4aalfz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 19, 2022

“I didn’t say those things I clearly said” is quite the spin option for this one.

Biden says “I haven’t attacked anyone publicly.” Already in this news conference he attacked Mitch McConnell. His entire WH team attacked Joe Manchin when he said he opposed Build Back Better. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 19, 2022

Biden is lying about his horrendously divisive speech in Atlanta now. "I haven't attacked anyone in public." What? — Karen Townsend (@penguinponders) January 19, 2022

Biden just claimed that he has not attacked any members of Congress publicly after he literally attacked McConnell just minutes ago. — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 19, 2022

"Mitch did a really good job of making it seem like I attacked them." This answer is nuts. Biden might not have read his speech beforehand, but the intention was to compare Republicans to racists and traitors. What in the world is happening — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 19, 2022

A little later, another reporter followed up and Biden accused him of not having listened to what he actually said that day. Let’s just say Biden didn’t want to deal with it:

Joe Biden gets very angry at @PhilipWegmann when he presses him about comparing Republicans who oppose his voting bill to George Wallace and Bull Connor "Go back and read what I said" pic.twitter.com/gpdPju14hC — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 19, 2022

Wow, somebody struck a nerve!

Biden has always been a nasty piece of work https://t.co/OEou6wZGzq — wernet (@wernet) January 19, 2022

I am old enough to remember when stuff like this was a threat to our democracy and cause it to die in darkness. https://t.co/3KcT56z3Y9 — 🤘🏻Book of Bakes 🤘🏻 (@bakes) January 19, 2022

Yeah, when does Jim Acosta’s sequel to “Enemy of the People” come out? We won’t hold our breath.

@PhilipWegmann THANK YOU. Thank you for finally asking Biden an actual question that Americans want an answer to. Your compatriots in that room are spineless lapdogs and sycophants. #BidenPresser https://t.co/WJa38IoBpq — @thebeartruth (@thebeartruth3) January 19, 2022

Not counting the questions above, there were so many softballs.

.@PhilipWegmann is a real reporter. Not sure how he managed to sneak past POTUS' handlers to get this one in on him… https://t.co/gABLtEIszO — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) January 19, 2022

Yes, well done.

