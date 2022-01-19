Tomorrow will mark one year since Joe Biden was sworn in as U.S. president, and the DNC will mark the occasion outside the White House in the following way:

In honor of Biden's first year in office, @DNC will project a light display in front of the White House tonight to celebrate accomplishments like "record job numbers, infrastructure investments, and shots in arms under President Biden and Vice President Harris." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) January 19, 2022

If they’re being honest at least some electricity will be saved.

they tried to buy up all the 20 watt bulbs but there were supply chain issues https://t.co/0nQkQoUv0D — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) January 19, 2022

The only proper light display the DNC should put in front of the White House should be this: https://t.co/libzoVbcBj pic.twitter.com/4Svzd9FbAn — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) January 19, 2022

Nothing says a regime on the skids like having to broadcast "achievements" that would be obvious to the Joe Blow on the street if they were actually true. https://t.co/50sSK9g7pd — LA Confidential (@LA_Confidant) January 19, 2022

READ THE ROOM https://t.co/Qm1iEJsoBk — Courtney Parella (@CourtneyParella) January 19, 2022

Patting themselves on the back as America watches a failing administration probably won’t help their popularity. https://t.co/rcg52IYpeC — General Swarming (@GSwarming) January 19, 2022

Can the DNC illuminate the WH with gaslights, because that would be appropriate.

Recommended Twitchy Video