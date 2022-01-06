On Wednesday we told you about the tough spot Sen. Ted Cruz was in after the Republican from Texas (and one of the GOPers who objected to the certification of the electoral votes) referred to the 1/6 riot at the U.S. Capitol as a “violent terrorist attack.”

On Wednesday’s show, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson accused Cruz of repeating the talking points AG Merrick Garland has written, but on Thursday’s show Cruz had a chance to explain:

Wow. After outrage from conservatives, Ted Cruz on Tucker Carlson talking about calling Jan 6 a “violent terrorist attack” — “The way I phrased things was sloppy and it was frankly dumb.” Says he was talking about attacks on cops.

He’s used the phrasing multiple times in the past — Emily Brooks (@emilybrooksnews) January 7, 2022

Senator Cruz told Carlson that his characterization of 1/6 as a “violent terrorist attack” was “sloppy,” “dumb” and a “mistake.” Watch:

Ted Cruz explains his "terrorist attack" comment. pic.twitter.com/0xRbmOc5Si — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 7, 2022

What do you think?

Tucker Carlson not buying Senator Ted Cruz's story. — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) January 7, 2022

I've heard that Ted Cruz never lost a debate. I guess there's always a first time for everything. He definitely lost to Tucker tonight. — Tom Quattrini (@tjqgolfer) January 7, 2022

Ok, Ted laid a brick. But he’s sorry. I hope https://t.co/du6rlSS6Fn — SonsOfLiberty2.0 🇺🇸 (@copelaja1) January 7, 2022

