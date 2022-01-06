On Wednesday we told you about the tough spot Sen. Ted Cruz was in after the Republican from Texas (and one of the GOPers who objected to the certification of the electoral votes) referred to the 1/6 riot at the U.S. Capitol as a “violent terrorist attack.”

On Wednesday’s show, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson accused Cruz of repeating the talking points AG Merrick Garland has written, but on Thursday’s show Cruz had a chance to explain:

Senator Cruz told Carlson that his characterization of 1/6 as a “violent terrorist attack” was “sloppy,” “dumb” and a “mistake.” Watch:

Trending

What do you think?

***

Related:

‘Because of #January6th’: Nancy Pelosi holds a moment of silence for officer killed in April in separate attack

Jen Psaki doesn’t forget the journalists who lived through January 6 who are still suffering trauma

Democrats elevate Dick Cheney from ‘war criminal’ to ‘beacon for American democracy’ during Capitol visit

Deranged: On MSNBC, alleged historian Douglas Brinkley likens footage from January 6 to footage of Holocaust concentration camps

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 1/6 riotfox newsSen. Ted CruzTucker CarlsonU.S. Capitol Police

Recommended Twitchy Video