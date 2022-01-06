Earlier today, Vice President Kamala Harris compared the January 6 riots at the Capitol to Pearl Harbor and 9/11.

For what it’s worth, her stupid sentiment was echoed by follow serious person, historian Douglas Brinkley, who also managed to bring the Holocaust into the discussion:

On @MSNBC, far-left "historian" Douglas Brinkley compares January 6th to the Holocaust, Pearl Harbor, and 9/11 pic.twitter.com/yeBv8q7bln — Kyle Drennen (@kjdrennen) January 6, 2022

You heard that right. Here it is again:

MSNBC Guest likens capturing January 6th footage to filming Holocaust camps, and says that "it is like December 7th, Pearl Harbor, it is like the 9/11 tragedy." pic.twitter.com/hX7Sf1rDWr — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 6, 2022

Hey, here’s an idea: let’s not do this. Holocaust comparisons are generally a terrible idea. You’d think an alleged historian would be extra-careful about this sort of thing.

But too often, the temptation to weaponize history overwhelms a sense of basic common sense and decency. And that’s what’s happened with Douglas Brinkley.

Shit, it's almost there. They did 9/11, Pearl Harbor so someone had to take it up a notch. @damintoell https://t.co/PrY5ycrbR3 — Chuck in foxboro (@chuckinfoxboro) January 6, 2022

Ok, I was having fun earlier by making fun of those that compared the riot to 9/11 and Pearl Harbor but the holocaust? Now I’m legit pissed https://t.co/zQgjw1Juyj — Jim Spivey (@jamesspivey) January 6, 2022

What the hell.

It’s demented.

cool, a comparison to the holocaust. very normal discourse over at msnbc. https://t.co/M8MlVY5SYl — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) January 6, 2022

Democrats: how dare people compare COVID rules to nazi Germany Also democrats: 👇 https://t.co/IkrNmtIXiL — Jim Rutkowski (@ungovrnable_jim) January 6, 2022

I cannot begin to express how offensive it is to compare a RIOT with the SYSTEMIC MURDER of millions of Jews. This shouldn't even need to be said. https://t.co/vSlijE5U2E — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) January 6, 2022

Can’t believe this has to be said, but it’s also insulting to compare J6 to the Holocaust. https://t.co/UkyVqWq47W — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 6, 2022

These analogies are reprehensible. — Muggsy (@mc08084) January 6, 2022

Truly. Not only are they outrageous on their face, but they’re insulting to the victims and survivors of such horrors as Pearl Harbor, the Holocaust, and 9/11.

Regardless of what you think about what happened at the capital, this is down right ridiculous and should be dismissed as such. https://t.co/i797keZkqd — Justin (@JBGo4Fan) January 6, 2022

