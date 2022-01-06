Here’s the really interesting thing about the one-year anniversary of the January 6 riots: it’s possible to argue that the riots were bad — as riots often are — without resorting to ridiculous and insane hyperbole.

Apparently Vice President Kamala Harris missed that memo:

Vice Pres. Kamala Harris: "Certain dates echo throughout history—including dates that instantly remind all who have lived through them where they were and what they were doing when our democracy came under assault." https://t.co/iTnOBC1i0A pic.twitter.com/M8Tg10A6fN — ABC News (@ABC) January 6, 2022

For eff’s sake, Kamala.

🎶 One of these things is not like the others / one of these things just doesn’t belong 🎶 https://t.co/oucXKxnSN0 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) January 6, 2022

Did she compare 1/6 to 9/11? Not close… — Kate Sutter (@KateKatesutter) January 6, 2022

Yes. Yes she did.

We’re not defending the Capitol riots, Kamala, but comparing them to Pearl Harbor? 9/11? That’s downright insulting to the victims of those legit terrorist attacks.

1/6 was bad no doubt. Comparing it to 9/11 or Pearl Harbor? Come on now. https://t.co/10vr5UQ0z0 — Andrew Staroska (@astaroska) January 6, 2022

Kamala Harris said that “certain dates echo throughout history … when our democracy came under assault” and “dates that occupy not only a place on our calendars but a place in our collective memory” — and listed Pearl Harbor, 9/11, and the Capitol riot. Ridiculous comparisons. — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) January 6, 2022

The Capitol riot was bad, political violence is wrong, & people are being prosecuted for it. It wasn’t comparable to Pearl Harbor (2,403 sailors, soldiers, & civilians killed by the Japanese Empire) nor comparable to 9/11 (2,977 Americans & others killed by Al-Qaeda). Obviously. — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) January 6, 2022

Putting January 6th in the same category of Pearl Harbor and 9/11 is ridiculous. What happened a year ago was terrible, but let's not compare it to two events that killed thousands of Americans and led to wars around the world. https://t.co/3Wfs291hB8 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) January 6, 2022

1) I'm horrified at what took place Jan 6th. 2) Suggesting it be at the same level as Pearl Harbor is absurd on its face. 3) It's possible to recognize #1 and also recognize that there has been an ongoing intentional effort to weaponize Jan 6 for political gain. https://t.co/oE6DJVXqvH — Blue Shift Blog (@BlueShiftBlog) January 6, 2022

Kamala and Democrats think this garbage helps the party? Yeah, good luck with that. Morons.

This is all they have… hysterics. Look at their poll numbers and all their other metrics. This is their fall-back strategy. Scream, yell, and wave your hands in the air and light your hair afire. https://t.co/y6PkRMYu5f — Tweeting Indiscriminately (@mgcat) January 6, 2022

This isn’t at all like 9/11. Americans understand that. The media and Dems will memorialize it for political gain that won’t pan out come November. — Votre Voix 🇺🇸 (@votre_voix) January 6, 2022

