Here’s the really interesting thing about the one-year anniversary of the January 6 riots: it’s possible to argue that the riots were bad — as riots often are — without resorting to ridiculous and insane hyperbole.

Apparently Vice President Kamala Harris missed that memo:

For eff’s sake, Kamala.

We’re not defending the Capitol riots, Kamala, but comparing them to Pearl Harbor? 9/11? That’s downright insulting to the victims of those legit terrorist attacks.

Kamala and Democrats think this garbage helps the party? Yeah, good luck with that. Morons.

