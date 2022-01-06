At the U.S. Capitol today, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two GOPers to be part of the Dems’ 1/6 commission, was accompanied by her father, former VP Dick Cheney:

SPOTTED ON CAPITOL HILL: former Vice President Dick Cheney entering the US Capitol building, escorted by his daughter Rep. Liz Cheney. — Mariam Khan (@MKhan47) January 6, 2022

politics has turned so much in the last few years that House Democrats are currently waiting their turn on the House floor to talk to Dick Cheney as a beacon for American democracy — since he's a senior Republican leader at the Capitol standing up against what happened on 1/6 — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) January 6, 2022

While most Republicans are MIA on Capitol Hill today, Dick Cheney is in the House chamber. “It’s an important historical event,” he told me me, referring to the anniversary of the January 6 insurrection. “You can overestimate how important it is.” — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) January 6, 2022

Former VP Dick Cheney also just told me this: “I’m deeply disappointed we don’t have better leadership in the Republican party to restore the Constitution.” He noted that his daughter is an exception. https://t.co/Vywy2wbVil — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) January 6, 2022

Significant words: Minutes before he walked into the House chamber, VP Dick Cheney, one of the most prominent Republican elder statesmen in America, just told me he is “deeply disappointed” in the Republican leadership and the way it has handled Jan 6. — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) January 6, 2022

The Dick Cheney talking points from the Left certainly have taken a turn.

Nancy Pelosi is now chatting w Dick Cheney on the House floor. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 6, 2022

One by one, Democrats are coming over to introduce themselves to former VP Dick Cheney and shake his hand. There aren’t any GOP House members on the floor. — Ben Siegel (@bensiegel) January 6, 2022

Something surreal about watching Pelosi and other Democrats happily greeting Dick Cheney, once their bete noire. Says something about how Trump has changed the nature of our politics. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) January 6, 2022

It seems like only yesterday many of these same Dems were calling Cheney a “war criminal” and “torturer in chief.”

"What the heck we love Dick Cheney now! Sorry for all that 'war criminal' talk!" — Democrats https://t.co/pLVjY9CRSX — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) January 6, 2022

The way Democrats are embracing Dick Cheney today reminds me how they’ll be doing the same with Trump as soon as a new Republican is in office. — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) January 6, 2022

Democrats called Dick Cheney a war criminal. They accused him of committing genocide, torture and other various crimes against humanity Now they honor, respect and cherish him WOW, JUST WOW! — Citizen Free Press Fan (@LolaSmithJones1) January 6, 2022

the same Dick Cheney that Democrats called a war criminal? The Dick Cheney that they accused of torture? That Dick Cheney they're shaking hands with? lol — EMMM (@emm_mand) January 6, 2022

Democrats like Dick Cheney now….DICK CHENEY — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 6, 2022

Six years ago the DNC slammed Republicans for “still embracing Dick Cheney”:

Dick Cheney (?!?!) is the GOP's guest of honor this week. pic.twitter.com/cExQu9Q8EI — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) November 13, 2015

Now the Democrats are embracing Dick Cheney.

