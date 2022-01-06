At the U.S. Capitol today, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two GOPers to be part of the Dems’ 1/6 commission, was accompanied by her father, former VP Dick Cheney:

The Dick Cheney talking points from the Left certainly have taken a turn.

It seems like only yesterday many of these same Dems were calling Cheney a “war criminal” and “torturer in chief.”

Six years ago the DNC slammed Republicans for “still embracing Dick Cheney”:

Now the Democrats are embracing Dick Cheney.

