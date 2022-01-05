Sen. Ted Cruz is in a tough spot. He was one of the senators who objected to the certification of the electoral votes, citing election irregularities, which to many Democrats makes him an insurrectionist guilty of inciting the mob that stormed the Capitol on January 6. Plenty are hoping that the January 6 special committee holds him responsible for his part in trying to overthrow the election.

But now Cruz is turning off a lot of people for calling the January 6 riots “a violent terrorist attack.” And David Drucker points out that this isn’t the first time he’s said this.

Ted Cruz: "We are approaching a solemn anniversary this week. And it is an anniversary of a violent terrorist attack on the capitol."

"It is also worth asking … What could have prevented the breach of the Capitol? What could have prevented the riot getting as far as it did?" — Emily Brooks (@emilybrooksnews) January 5, 2022

Hardly the first time @tedcruz has referred to the Jan. 6, 2021, ransacking of the U.S. Capitol as a "terrorist attack." He did so in the immediate aftermath of the riot while discussing the event on his podcast, "Verdict." =>> https://t.co/qxyFiWet4s — David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) January 5, 2022

That hasn’t appeased the Left in the slightest, who hold him personally responsible just as they do Donald Trump.

Come on man! 🙄 — Brett Nunley (@NunleyBrett) January 5, 2022

@tedcruz very disappointed in this comment. Good luck in your next campaign. — Joe Matthews (@jmatthews1065) January 5, 2022

Cruz is OVER! — Empedocles of Acragas (@AcragasOf) January 5, 2022

Are all riots terrorist attacks? Or was it an armless insurrection? What was it really? — Ben (@BenBbor) January 5, 2022

Very violent. Killed an unarmed woman. — jason (@Colorado_N8tive) January 5, 2022

That's it for Ted. — Ozark Finesse Guy Redux (@DTReeves2) January 5, 2022

And he thinks he’s going to be the next presidential candidate, lol. — BigBird (@BigBird25753137) January 5, 2022

The @GOP will NEVER get my vote again. Including trump. I’ll likely never vote again period. They are ALL the “swamp” — Walter OmicronKite (@nati0naldiv0rce) January 5, 2022

I’m done with Ted. #CruzCrew is dead to me. — TeaPartyTrumper🇺🇸 (@TeaPartyTrumper) January 5, 2022

Jesus @tedcruz REALLY?! You don’t deserve our support you coward. — Viking Rider🇺🇸 (@viking_duane) January 5, 2022

Cruz is pathetic. — Metal Millennial (@RealMetalMill) January 5, 2022

Cruz can’t win on this one; leftists consider him an insurrectionist and conservatives are disappointed with him buying into the “terrorist attack” rhetoric.

