Sen. Ted Cruz is in a tough spot. He was one of the senators who objected to the certification of the electoral votes, citing election irregularities, which to many Democrats makes him an insurrectionist guilty of inciting the mob that stormed the Capitol on January 6. Plenty are hoping that the January 6 special committee holds him responsible for his part in trying to overthrow the election.

But now Cruz is turning off a lot of people for calling the January 6 riots “a violent terrorist attack.” And David Drucker points out that this isn’t the first time he’s said this.

That hasn’t appeased the Left in the slightest, who hold him personally responsible just as they do Donald Trump.

Cruz can’t win on this one; leftists consider him an insurrectionist and conservatives are disappointed with him buying into the “terrorist attack” rhetoric.

