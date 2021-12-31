Today is New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s last day in office, and he’s obviously decided to “leave ’em laughing” on his way out the door:

De Blasio insists NYC is better off after his 8 years https://t.co/08Qek7dU4k pic.twitter.com/3sD6q2A3tp — New York Post (@nypost) December 31, 2021

For eight years it has been my honor to lead this heroic city. As my term comes to an end, I’ve come to love our city and my fellow New Yorkers even more. https://t.co/vBJx4rJpn2 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 31, 2021

Janice Dean leads off with the most fitting response:

That’s the perfect reaction to this claim:

Mayor Bill de Blasio is insisting that New York City is better off now after his eight years at the helm — even though murder rates are up, street homelessness has surged and the Big Apple’s economic recovery lags amid the pandemic. “I’m convinced this place is better than eight years ago,” de Blasio told NBC’s “Today” on Thursday as his mayoral tenure nears an end. “New York is better because of New Yorkers.”

Those New Yorkers who haven’t fled the city during his tenure, that is. And if anybody wants to ask the New York Post’s Karol Markowicz about the job De Blasio did as mayor they’ll be able to find her in Florida soon, along with many others (including AOC at the moment).

272,000 NYC residents that have left this past year say you are a blatant liar. https://t.co/LicNuRGTUh — Tom Lynch (@Tomjlynchga280) December 31, 2021

People are leaving because Bill de Blasio did such a bang-up job of maintaining law and order in New York City. *Eye roll*

The only reasonable explanation for this is that de Blasio was chosen to distract from Biden’s claim that Americans are better off now than when he took office. https://t.co/P9qOc11o1i — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) December 31, 2021

The delusion runs deep in that Commie. — Stand Your Ground (@MaryForbes14) December 31, 2021

If crime homelessness fearful and poverty are then yes. Take a bow — Robbie (@Robbie70536185) December 31, 2021

Clearly, Comrade De Blasio has a very different definition of “better off” than most other people.

There’s literally not 1 metric he could point to to prove this https://t.co/Q3W6QBlAq3 — 𝕰𝖒𝕲 (@Emilio2763) December 31, 2021

To be fair, De Blasio did crack down on crime during his final year in office, and by “crime” we mean illegal dirt bikes and arresting people trying to eat at restaurants without vaccine passports.

