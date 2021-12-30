An increasing number of Democrats seem to have a new Covid strategy: Do a one-eighty and hope everybody has hit their head and can’t remember what happened for the past nearly two years. Outgoing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is among them:

NBC's Kristen Welker: "Given that some local officials are calling for you to cancel the in-person event altogether, why not scale back [NYC's ball drop] even further?" Bill de Blasio: "Look, I don't believe in shutdowns. We have to fight our way through Covid." pic.twitter.com/lfS8U5HvwV — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 30, 2021

Well, there it is…

The Great Covid Gaslighting has begun. — Ave Deus Mechanicus (@tgstk714) December 30, 2021

the gaslighting has been turned up to 11 this week. https://t.co/FG29Y9nMrU — Travis (@TPum01) December 30, 2021

They’re going to do an about face on everything they’ve pushed for in the past two years, and pretend we won’t notice. The midterm amnesia… https://t.co/dZlRnQZJbg — Dusty (@Dusty_PWV) December 30, 2021

Coming out of the pandemic, lefties pretending they never supported things they clearly backed is going to be among the most shameless things to happen in 2022.

Things are definitely better now than last December, but he could at least say something like "I don't believe in shutdowns ANYMORE." pic.twitter.com/wDjN9ij2ag — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 30, 2021

De Blasio’s just going to pretend nobody remembers what’s happened.

Gotta change the message before 2022 https://t.co/zztgcnBXrZ — Matt Porter (@Matty_Ice_304) December 30, 2021

He destroyed lives last year for something he no longer believes in. — Joe Vols (@THEjoevols) December 30, 2021

The democrats are really going to pretend they didn’t call for nationwide shutdowns for the last 2 years all of a sudden. https://t.co/KxRdkhIws8 — Josh, male, wearing mesh tank and denim jorts (@joshiegoesboom) December 30, 2021

Remember when Comrade Mayor canceled the New Year’s Eve gathering in Times Square for everybody except himself and his wife? Maybe that’s what De Blasio means when he says he doesn’t believe in shutdowns.

