An increasing number of Democrats seem to have a new Covid strategy: Do a one-eighty and hope everybody has hit their head and can’t remember what happened for the past nearly two years. Outgoing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is among them:

Well, there it is…

Trending

Coming out of the pandemic, lefties pretending they never supported things they clearly backed is going to be among the most shameless things to happen in 2022.

De Blasio’s just going to pretend nobody remembers what’s happened.

Remember when Comrade Mayor canceled the New Year’s Eve gathering in Times Square for everybody except himself and his wife? Maybe that’s what De Blasio means when he says he doesn’t believe in shutdowns.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill De BlasiocoronavirusCOVID-19lockdownsshutdowns

Recommended Twitchy Video