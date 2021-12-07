For so much of her life, Karol Markowicz has called New York City her home. It once held the promise of hope and freedom for a young woman whose family fled from the USSR.

But that’s not the case anymore. After years, the straw has finally broken the camel’s back.

And Markowicz refuses to live under such insanity:

I was on @MegynKellyShow with @megynkelly today and I said this is the end for our family in NYC. We're out. My segment begins at the 29:00 mark: https://t.co/TAc1HdLHfG — Karol Markowicz (@karol) December 7, 2021

Watch:

This was not an easy decision for Markowicz, but in her mind, it was a necessary one.

So, so many people in my messages today talking about getting out of NYC. Some of them have vaccinated kids so it's not even about that. It's just how stupid and senseless and dictatorial these rules seem and how awful it is that New Yorkers won't rise up against them. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) December 7, 2021

Our first Twitter interaction talking about NYC being the "Greatest City in the History of the World." NYC has gotten so insane that it's pushing out one its greatest proponents. I really hope that city comes back. — KP (@KL_Pham) December 7, 2021

Miracles do happen.

I did not know, when I wrote this, that Florida would be my family's future. I remember @GovRonDeSantis telling me he was most proud of opening schools and feeling like "I wish our leaders were like him." https://t.co/Dar4AHU6Bh — Karol Markowicz (@karol) December 7, 2021

For what it’s worth, it sounds like Ron DeSantis will be glad to have her there:

I am so excited to welcome @karol and her family to the free state of Florida! 🐊❤️🎊🌞 https://t.co/XEtt2g0EDP — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) December 7, 2021

We wish Markowicz and her family all the best in Florida.

Finally decided to do it, huh? I'm sorry it came to this. I know how much you used to love NYC. Enjoy your newfound freedom though. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 7, 2021

I feel Karol's heart in every word. May God bless her family and help them find new joys, new excitement, new adventures in their new home. Big thanks to the Big Apple for raising a warrior like Karol. https://t.co/H78DlAiPm1 — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) December 7, 2021

So New York City wasn’t a total loss.

“I always hated the "Goodbye, New York" genre of writing. "Good riddance," I’d think. "More room for us."” But here’s mine, up now at @FoxNews https://t.co/FseODyem3T — Karol Markowicz (@karol) December 7, 2021

Recommended Twitchy Video