For so much of her life, Karol Markowicz has called New York City her home. It once held the promise of hope and freedom for a young woman whose family fled from the USSR.

But that’s not the case anymore. After years, the straw has finally broken the camel’s back.

And Markowicz refuses to live under such insanity:

Watch:

This was not an easy decision for Markowicz, but in her mind, it was a necessary one.

Trending

Miracles do happen.

For what it’s worth, it sounds like Ron DeSantis will be glad to have her there:

We wish Markowicz and her family all the best in Florida.

So New York City wasn’t a total loss.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill De BlasiochildrenCOVIDCOVID19FloridaKarol MarkowiczkidsmandatesMegyn KellyNew York Cityvaccine mandates

Recommended Twitchy Video