In case you missed it, lame duck New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio made a big announcement today:

A pre-emptive strike is exactly what New York City needs.

Great ideas all around!

Speaking of challenges, de Blasio’s little edict may face quite a few challenges, both legally and in the court of public opinion.

But at least de Blasio can take comfort in knowing that he has Max Boot’s undying support:

Yes, not enough American cities are as poorly run as New York City! That needs to change!

Max Boot is the Bill de Blasio of Max Boots.

Silver lining for New Yorkers opposed to de Blasio’s terrible policies:

True story.

Tags: Bill De BlasioCOVIDCOVID19Max BootNew York Cityvaccine mandatevaccine mandates

