In case you missed it, lame duck New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio made a big announcement today:
The #OmicronVariant has arrived. Winter months will make create new challenges. We’re not waiting for another #COVID19 surge.
We’re taking a preemptive strike:
New York City has just announced a first in the nation #COVID19 vaccine mandate for private sector employees. Join us at City Hall for more. https://t.co/PD7MGrbzpk
A pre-emptive strike is exactly what New York City needs.
BREAKING: NYC is strengthening vax screening at indoor public establishments like restaurants & theaters.
* Will include 5-11 yr olds (as of 12/14)
* Will require a 2nd shot, not just single shot (as of 12/27)
These are much needed measures in the face of our delta/omicron wave.
NYC is also implementing a sweeping mandate for vaccination at all private employers:https://t.co/dibKwfl56b
Great ideas all around!
*NEW* Mayor Bill de Blasio announces on MSNBC that New York City is setting a vaccine mandate for ALL private sector employers on Dec. 27. He calls it a "pre-emptive strike" on Omicron and winter virus challenges.
Speaking of challenges, de Blasio’s little edict may face quite a few challenges, both legally and in the court of public opinion.
But at least de Blasio can take comfort in knowing that he has Max Boot’s undying support:
I ❤️ NYC.
Proud to live in a city that leads the country in vaccine mandates. More of America needs to follow NYC’s lead. https://t.co/VhfjDzAqm6
Yes, not enough American cities are as poorly run as New York City! That needs to change!
Max Boot is the Bill de Blasio of Max Boots.
Silver lining for New Yorkers opposed to de Blasio’s terrible policies:
As Vegas bookies already know, one can accurately gauge an idea’s likelihood of failure based on the excitement it elicits in Max Boot https://t.co/ujAigBauG3
True story.