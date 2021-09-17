Bill de Blasio, the New York City mayor who was shocked — shocked — that inmates released early from Rikers Island due to coronavirus concerns were committing new crimes and did nothing about violent rioters last year, is finally cracking down. It’s a good thing de Blasio didn’t fully defund the police department, because he’s putting them to work busting those with “illegal dirt bikes.” Not only that, but he’s showing the dirt bikes who’s boss:

Is that really the crime that the residents of his city are most concerned about? New Yorkers sure will sleep better knowing de Blasio’s getting “illegal dirt bikes” off the street!

null

Apply common sense? NEVER!

De Blasio wasn’t about to miss another opportunity to put on an authoritarian show.

Comrade Mayor does have his “priorities”!

Ouch!

