Because of coronavirus concerns, New York City released over 1,400 inmates from Rikers Island. Mayor Bill de Blasio seems shocked and offended by what happened next:

Inmates committing crimes after coronavirus release 'unconscionable': De Blasio https://t.co/KrbfBVvn9e pic.twitter.com/dSfjgItUO6 — New York Post (@nypost) April 20, 2020

From the NY Post:

It is “unconscionable” that Riker’s Island inmates who were released due to coronavirus concerns are committing new crimes, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. “I think it’s unconscionable just on a human level that folks were shown mercy and this is what some of them have done,” the mayor said during his morning briefing Monday, which came on the heels of a Post report outlining the issue.

Katie Pavlich was also shocked… that de Blasio was actually surprised:

WHO WOULD HAVE KNOWN THIS WOULD HAPPEN?! Everyone but this moron. https://t.co/w9dRdDSMyW — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 20, 2020

And yet people like Bill de Blasio are still in charge of making decisions related to the coronavirus response. What could possibly go wrong?

But you have to make room in the jails for the people they arrest for walking in the park. Come on, Pavlich! — COVA (@Ur_All_Idiots) April 20, 2020

Irony can be so ironic sometimes!