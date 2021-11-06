This week, Igor Danchenko, a Russian analyst who worked on the Steele dossier, was indicted as part of the ongoing Durham investigation. What it all adds up to is that the Steele dossier the Democrats and media used to forward claims of Trump/Russia collusion is total BS and has imploded.

The Washington Post, which also breathlessly reported the Democrat narrative as fact at the time, is slowly walking back their previous reporting:

Quote: “The allegations cast new uncertainty on some past reporting on the dossier by news organizations, including The Washington Post.” https://t.co/EyAoDOaRJl — Brit Hume (@brithume) November 5, 2021

“New uncertainty”? Please.

Some of us knew this story was BS from the beginning! Responsible journalism is dead!! 💀 https://t.co/ylJWwlhqbz — Judie (@lovesbigsky) November 6, 2021

Will the Post’s new reporting on why their previous reporting was wrong also be awarded a Pulitzer?

And the Understatement of the Year Award goes to…the Washington Post! — Duke of No Wei (@Hard_Wink) November 5, 2021

I think it exposes their cooperation with the Clintons in an attempt to ruin and drive President Trump from office. https://t.co/55nGPbdXnx — L.L. Nelson (@llnelson41) November 5, 2021

Like Kimberley Strassel said this week, the Steele dossier should actually be referred to as the “Clinton dossier.”

