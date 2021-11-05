Yesterday we told you that Igor Danchenko, a Russian analyst who worked on the Steele dossier, has been arrested as part of the Durham investigation. The details behind the indictment, which involve the Hillary Clinton campaign and others, prompted Byron York to call it “one of the most devastating dirty tricks ever played in US politics.”

The charges are that not only did Clinton/Democrats fund the dossier but a longtime Clinton/Dem operative was one of the sources for the rumors about Trump. Doesn’t get much worse. https://t.co/JsXANbgoIZ — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) November 5, 2021

Kimberley Strassel has a new column in the Wall Street Journal, and she’s suggesting that the “Steele dossier” be renamed in light of the latest information:

Turns out it should have been called the "Clinton dossier" all this time. Not only did Clinton operatives commission and feed it to the FBI, a Clinton booster provided bogus info that went IN it. https://t.co/tVdqTbEave via @WSJOpinion — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) November 4, 2021

Great idea! But the national media don’t seem to be in any rush to go into the details of the story for obvious reasons.

Corporate press will largely ignore this one but it’s perhaps the most consequential story about an election since, what? Hanging chads? https://t.co/ITodqm3zcJ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 5, 2021

Astounding updates to this story. Question: Did Mueller & Co miss all of this? https://t.co/2XQme7CJ73 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 5, 2021

Miss it, or kinda-sorta ignore it?

Democrats using the power of government to try to rig the 2016 election is worse than 1/6. https://t.co/Qb5JVfQvtz — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 5, 2021

And who does Maddow have on her show tonight? Peter Strzok….of all people. — judy (@judy060709) November 4, 2021

The lefty media will never let it go, no matter how debunked it is.

People need to pay criminally https://t.co/pcbgI8Hm8o — Gary (@garyalan82) November 5, 2021

We won’t hold our breath.

