An indictment has been handed down in the John Durham probe that went even further to expose what Byron York called “one of the most devastating dirty tricks ever played in US politics.”

The Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler said the indictment was “stunning” and that Steele’s sources were “really bad”:

The media, including Kessler, previously used the dossier to dismiss Republican allegations as conspiracy theories:

Also, as for Christopher Steele’s “really bad” sources, here’s a tweet from Sean Davis that comes with a beverage warning:

Classic!

“Reporters” have covered themselves in more glory.

The mainstream media’s job isn’t reporting facts but rather helping Democrats keep their preferred narrative(s) going.

And to think journos, including from the Washington Post, received Pulitzer Prizes for stories on “Trump/Russia collusion” that were derived from the bogus Steele dossier.

Shameful, but not unusual.

