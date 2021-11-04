An indictment has been handed down in the John Durham probe that went even further to expose what Byron York called “one of the most devastating dirty tricks ever played in US politics.”

The Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler said the indictment was “stunning” and that Steele’s sources were “really bad”:

There's an old saying in journalism: You're only as good as your sources. Based on this stunning indictment, Christopher Steele's sources were really bad. https://t.co/mrHmjG9DUq — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) November 4, 2021

I realize it was supposedly "raw intelligence," not news reporting. But this indictment alleges Steele's key source invented conversations with one sub-source and relied on information from another source tainted by proximity to Democrats. — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) November 4, 2021

The media, including Kessler, previously used the dossier to dismiss Republican allegations as conspiracy theories:

There’s an ok saying in fact-checking: you’re only as good as the facts you check. Great work Glenn! https://t.co/9UcngrxkF9 — The Streeter (@thestreeter) November 4, 2021

Also, as for Christopher Steele’s “really bad” sources, here’s a tweet from Sean Davis that comes with a beverage warning:

The dossier’s sources were your newspaper’s sources, Glenn. pic.twitter.com/jvTYe4fJ7d — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 4, 2021

Classic!

You don't say? Only took you five years to figure it out. https://t.co/QD1zq0P4nu — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) November 4, 2021

“Reporters” have covered themselves in more glory.

And in this case “really bad” means “from Brookings and tied to Hillary Clinton.” https://t.co/hAjPj47GKC — RBe (@RBPundit) November 4, 2021

This indictment isn’t actually stunning if you have been paying attention. It’s been clear since the IG report. https://t.co/dEX3Bs03S7 — James Smith (@J_Smith_711) November 4, 2021

He peddled the trash for years and now is surprised it's garbage? https://t.co/uCshpgYeYp — Rebecca – (@bazylitch) November 4, 2021

Gee, if there was only someone at WaPo whose job it was to check the facts on its reporting that took the Steele dossier as gospel for 5 years… https://t.co/z6DdOfZS0w — Usually Right (@normouspenis) November 4, 2021

The mainstream media’s job isn’t reporting facts but rather helping Democrats keep their preferred narrative(s) going.

And you and your newspaper ran with every word you could get your hands on, and some you probably made up! So @GlennKesslerWP don’t act holier than thou, you are as guilty as anyone. https://t.co/LAOuGqrUME — John W (@SCTiger73) November 4, 2021

Imagine the "fact checker" at one of the largest newspapers in the world just realizing it was all a hoax his rag pushed for 4 years?#EnemyOfThePeople — Tony FJB Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) November 4, 2021

And to think journos, including from the Washington Post, received Pulitzer Prizes for stories on “Trump/Russia collusion” that were derived from the bogus Steele dossier.

The dossier was FAKE! And even worse, they ALL knew it was FAKE! But that didn’t stop the DNC, the MSM, the FBI, Hillary Clinton, and many others from pretending it was real. — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) November 4, 2021

Shameful, but not unusual.