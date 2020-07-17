In the previous few years we didn’t think the instances of media malpractice could possibly get any worse. And then 2020 came along.

Tammy Bruce notes how the Democrats and media have to a large degree worked hand-in-hand to try and scare everybody all in the name of politics:

And the “mistakes” — both in media reports and in data from public officials — almost always fall in one direction and are too numerous to be actual mistakes.

Trending

***

Related:

WaPo analysis on what ‘led to spike in violent crime’ recently has been analyzed (and it’s ‘beyond crap’)

Chris Cuomo, who mocked his brother with a giant testing swab for laughs, curses on air over Trump Goya photo

Florida health official says person in 20s listed as COVID-19 fatality had no underlying conditions, also ‘he died in a motorcycle accident’

‘Hope Xi sees this, bro’: Washington Post publishes journalist from Wuhan who contracted COVID-19 — after traveling to Florida

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electioncoronavirusCOVID-19DemocratsTammy Bruce