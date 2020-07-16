As we’ve reported, June gun sales in the U.S. were through the roof, and you know why. But this Washington Post hot take is clearly trying to make people think something happened next as a direct result:

Analysis: Spring gun-buying binge, fueled by social upheaval, leads to spike in violent crime, new research shows https://t.co/020C3SMbBv — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 15, 2020

WaPo: It’s the legal gun purchases, not the riots, causing all this crime https://t.co/a9iEKsXoKD — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 16, 2020

This is beyond crap. They don’t bother connecting recently *legally* purchased firearms with these crimes. They just make tbe classic Post Hoc, Ergo Proctor Hoc logical mistake. If you want to connect the two, show me which guns were used. Because that’s where this falls apart. https://t.co/ejUf5GjMsc — Scott Paterno (@ScottPaterno) July 16, 2020

Washington Post: People buying guns to protect themselves from criminals are responsible for increase in violent crime. https://t.co/R7aE6kWdcY — BEN (@AndStrats) July 16, 2020

Accurate research would reflect LEGALLY OBTAINED firearms were NOT USED in violent crime spikes by legal owners. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 16, 2020

Americans purchased millions more guns than usual this spring, spurred in large part by racial animosity stoked by widespread protests over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, as well as anxiety over the effects of the covid-19 pandemic.

There was a huge uptick in people purchasing guns because of “racial animosity”? That’s weird, because we thought a lot of it was sparked by the Left pushing hard to “defund the police.”

Law-abiding citizens went through a background check process and then immediately engaged in violent crime? That's not what happened here. https://t.co/tv4XKvQGz3 — Bryan Strawser (@bryanstrawser) July 16, 2020

This is some bullshit. Lets insinuate that ppl legally buy guns is the cause of the rise in violent crime even know we have no proof to back it up with. https://t.co/vJ22GaHhsb pic.twitter.com/FeDZ1UeSeh — Joe Buck. (@JosephBuck321) July 16, 2020

The authors caution that a study of this nature cannot prove causality, yet we at the @washingtonpost will title our article to imply causality. https://t.co/HY0Rm5MoVt — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) July 16, 2020

So, I read the whole thing, wondering how on earth they could tie all of it together. Then I landed on paragraph thirteen: "The authors caution that a study of this nature cannot prove causality…" So it's a complete waste of time. https://t.co/Isi8roR006 — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) July 15, 2020

“Democracy dies in darkness,” as does logic and reason apparently.

It's hard to believe someone seriously wrote that headline and even harder to understand how anyone could believe it. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 16, 2020

Not true. It's the spike in violent crime that's leading to the gun-buying binge. People want to be able to protect themselves! Morons.

