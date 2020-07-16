CNN’s Chris Cuomo had an absolute MELTDOWN last night over photos of President Trump and Ivanka Trump posing with Goya products to support the company after calls for a boycott by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and others.

Transcript:

You tell me how a president in the middle of a pandemic has got time for this bulls*it. Are you kidding me? Hawking products? They’re Goya, I don’t care who it is. Resolute desk. This is what he’s resolute about. Pandemic priorities. His daughter, Ivanka, top White House adviser–are you kidding me? Marketing for a brand following calls for boycotts after Goya’s CEO heaped praise on Trump last week. On your dime, in the middle of a pandemic, they’re selling beans. Are you kidding me? Seriously? Seriously? This is not left and right, this is reasonable my brothers and sisters. The guy’s sitting on the Resolute desk with a bunch of Goya products.”

Watch:

It's ironic how Chris Cuomo's flipping out over the Trump's Goya photos "during a pandemic," when he had his own brother on to make jokes with and hold a gigantic cotton swab as part of a gag. pic.twitter.com/fSG0JWA0H8 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 16, 2020

You know, anyone else at CNN might be able to make this argument. But from Chris Cuomo? He can just shut it after all his antics with his brother during the pandemic:

Janice Dean fires back at Andrew and Chris Cuomo over last night's giant swab stunt https://t.co/YoaaUMoQy1 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 21, 2020

Oh, and it wasn’t President Trump that made this political in the first place:

People also seem to forget that it was a bunch of triggered liberals who announced loudly they were no longer going to purchase GOYA products because the CEO had the temerity to praise Trump. YOU people made it into a political issue. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) July 16, 2020

Blame AOC for all this:

Oh look, it’s the sound of me Googling “how to make your own Adobo” https://t.co/YOScAcyAnC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 10, 2020

ICYMI, here are the photos that set him off:

And from Ivanka:

If it’s Goya, it has to be good.

Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020

***