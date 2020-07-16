CNN’s Chris Cuomo had an absolute MELTDOWN last night over photos of President Trump and Ivanka Trump posing with Goya products to support the company after calls for a boycott by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and others.

Transcript:

You tell me how a president in the middle of a pandemic has got time for this bulls*it. Are you kidding me? Hawking products? They’re Goya, I don’t care who it is. Resolute desk. This is what he’s resolute about. Pandemic priorities. His daughter, Ivanka, top White House adviser–are you kidding me?  Marketing for a brand following calls for boycotts after Goya’s CEO heaped praise on Trump last week. On your dime, in the middle of a pandemic, they’re selling beans. Are you kidding me? Seriously? Seriously? This is not left and right, this is reasonable my brothers and sisters. The guy’s sitting on the Resolute desk with a bunch of Goya products.”

Watch:

You know, anyone else at CNN might be able to make this argument. But from Chris Cuomo? He can just shut it after all his antics with his brother during the pandemic:

Oh, and it wasn’t President Trump that made this political in the first place:

Blame AOC for all this:

ICYMI, here are the photos that set him off:

And from Ivanka:

***

Tags: chris cuomoDonald Trump