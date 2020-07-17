We’ve seen plenty of instances of what have been called “mistakes” in handling coronavirus data. Yesterday we told you about Texas removing thousands from its positive case count, and earlier this week major errors were discovered in Florida’s COVID-19 test results.

Keeping the focus on Florida, we have this story that was first reported by Fox35 in Orlando:

Really? Yes, really:

Trending

Also, the Florida health official in question added this, believe it or not:

Yep, that’s an actual quote from the Fox35 story.

Unreal.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Florida