We’ve seen plenty of instances of what have been called “mistakes” in handling coronavirus data. Yesterday we told you about Texas removing thousands from its positive case count, and earlier this week major errors were discovered in Florida’s COVID-19 test results.

Keeping the focus on Florida, we have this story that was first reported by Fox35 in Orlando:

More questions about Florida’s #COVID19 data tonight after state health official tells us a person who died in a motorcycle accident was added to the state’s coronavirus death count. Story at 10 #FOX35News — Danielle Lama (@DLama_FOX35) July 17, 2020

Really? Yes, really:

Reporter asks Orange Co Fla health official if the two COVID deaths listed as in their 20s had any underlying conditions. Reply: “The first one didn’t have any. He died in a motorcycle accident.”https://t.co/IFUOz4WpbC — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) July 17, 2020

Also, the Florida health official in question added this, believe it or not:

"…but the fact that the individual didn’t die from COVID-19…died in the crash. But you could actually argue that it could have been the COVID-19 that caused him to crash. I don’t know the conclusion of that one.” I see… — Steve Wood (@SteveWoodUS) July 17, 2020

Yep, that’s an actual quote from the Fox35 story.

I have some serious questions about how coronavirus deaths are being tallied. https://t.co/wnRLbyeVvU — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) July 17, 2020

Is this even surprising? https://t.co/PMGIh3dYuu — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) July 17, 2020

this is all fraud….should be investigated criminally https://t.co/9lJCajVQcq — PatR (@NoParty2016) July 17, 2020

He died in a motorcycle crash… Yes….this is real life. https://t.co/B1btACo87I — Louie [BTC] (@LouPalumbo) July 17, 2020

Unreal.