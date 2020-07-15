There’s an odd opinion piece in the Washington Post Wednesday by journalist Xinyan Yu. She writes about the different approaches to containing the coronavirus taken by China and the United States. She admits that neither has been entirely successful and notes that China approached the COVID-19 pandemic as one nation and not as a collective of individual states. But why this headline, WaPo?
Opinion: I’m from Wuhan. I got covid-19 — after traveling to Florida. https://t.co/E2mzkfnpg6
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 15, 2020