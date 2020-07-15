There’s an odd opinion piece in the Washington Post Wednesday by journalist Xinyan Yu. She writes about the different approaches to containing the coronavirus taken by China and the United States. She admits that neither has been entirely successful and notes that China approached the COVID-19 pandemic as one nation and not as a collective of individual states. But why this headline, WaPo?

Opinion: I’m from Wuhan. I got covid-19 — after traveling to Florida. https://t.co/E2mzkfnpg6

She’s from Wuhan, but she never says in the piece that she’s been back to Wuhan anytime recently; it’s almost certain she hasn’t.

The person that wrote this op-ed is a "journalist" from Wuhan based in DC. There is no mention of the last time they were actually in Wuhan. "In January, after watching my hometown Wuhan crumble from afar" so not in 2020. Stupid headline & op-ed. More Chinese propaganda by WaPo. https://t.co/aqzjlByH1b — Nick (@PoliticalShort) July 15, 2020

When exactly were you in Wuhan? You forgot to mention this… — Bryan McNally 🇺🇸 (@BryanDMcNally) July 15, 2020

Fake news, panic porn — KarlaThere Were NO Russians (@KLomiglio) July 15, 2020

This is such bs and proof the media today is FOS — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) July 15, 2020

First case in America was a man who traveled from Wuhan to Seattle. So technically we all got it from China. — SeaGoat (@CharlestonLover) July 15, 2020

But Chinese officials were suggesting that U.S. Army troops brought the coronavirus to Wuhan … who are you going to believe?

this is chinese propaganda — Ryan (@chasinghumility) July 15, 2020

Hope Xi sees this, bro. — Muscles Rothschild (@MusclesRoth) July 15, 2020

This headline is ridiculous. The writer lives in DC and was never actually in Wuhan during the coronavirus outbreak. Makes it seem like they were physically in Wuhan and then travelled to FL. — Marissa (@missrisso2) July 15, 2020

I’m from Florida. I got covid-19 — after traveling to Wuhan. See how that works? — Red Raider z1🇺🇸 (@Raider1Red) July 15, 2020

“I’m from Anchorage. I got frostbite – after traveling to Phoenix.” — Jos. A. Dank (@JohnCBaer) July 15, 2020

I'm from Maryland. I didn't see any Uighurs in prison camps after traveling to Florida. — Andrew Schwartz (@BigAndjSchwartz) July 15, 2020

I’m from Atlanta. I got Chicken and Waffles- at a breakfast place in Vegas. — Matt Williams (@mxbx101) July 15, 2020

I’m from New Orleans. I got drunk — after moving to Houston. — Jeff Gremillion (@JeffGremillion) July 15, 2020

Chairman Xi appreciates your support, WaPo! — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) July 15, 2020

I remember when our mainstream media wouldn’t give a foreign adversary the time of day but nowadays they just push their propaganda for them 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Leonard Dye (@PutterX) July 15, 2020

Cool, everyone else got it from Wuhan so we'll call it even. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 15, 2020

Hope Xi sees this… Also… pic.twitter.com/bIFMpbJ1HC — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) July 15, 2020

China Daily or Washington Post…..hard to tell the difference. — Little Larry Sellers (@SpawnOfDanelaw) July 15, 2020

What a coincidence, covid-19 is from Wuhan and traveled to Florida too. — Andrew 🐕 (@4ndrewdog) July 15, 2020

Opinion: The whole world got COVID-19 from Wuhan. — CWest631 (@Cwest631) July 15, 2020

How many people from Wuhan did the CCP have to send to Florida in order get this result tho… — Scipio ‘Mericanus (@ScipioMericanus) July 15, 2020

Damn that’s some strong CCP propaganda. — . (@Allenpigwell) July 15, 2020

Such a dumb story — Patriot in Pajamas (@BrentCornelius1) July 15, 2020

1000% this is made up — Robert 🇺🇸 (@RRangel4JC) July 15, 2020

Opinion: delete your account. — Jeremy Heer, CFA, CAIA (@MonocleMan1) July 15, 2020

She apparently did call her family in Wuhan, so maybe she contracted it over the phone.

Related: