Friday’s jobs report showing continued good news on the economic front brought with it more Democrat attempts to downplay it, including this doozy from Elizabeth Warren:

The rich and powerful want us to believe the racist lie that more for your neighbors means less for you. Donald Trump has used this lie to divide us and pit us against each other for his own political gain. But the truth is that we can only move forward together. pic.twitter.com/QNtqQjeuuq — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 7, 2019

Wow.

“Projection,” thy name is Elizabeth Warren.

What? Your entire ideology is based on this premise. https://t.co/n4tDqyA0eF — BT (@back_ttys) December 7, 2019

If you tax me more and give my money to someone else who hasn’t earned it, “less for me” is exactly the end result. It isn’t racism. It’s math. It’s exactly the same thing in principle as letting someone rob me and take my property. And equally morally wrong. https://t.co/VtoF8HQM2W — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) December 7, 2019

She’s got that pandering thing down pretty good. — BearingGirl (@bearinggirl) December 7, 2019

It’s more multi-leveled irony from Warren:

And yet Elizabeth Warren wants you to believe the lie that more for the wealthy means less for you. She's the biggest liar in the race right now. Also, the irony of someone who falsely claimed to be Native American lecturing us on "racism" is hard to swallow… https://t.co/EAkAJLUr6v — Ian G Haworth (@ighaworth) December 7, 2019

Elizabeth Warren lied about being a person of color for personal financial gain. Now she has the audacity to judge producers who’ve earned their wealth. — Josey ****er (@amcap76) December 7, 2019

Racist lie? Did I hear that correctly? pic.twitter.com/u0zONm287x — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) December 7, 2019

She’s something else.

***

Related:

‘The hits keep coming’: Compassionate liberal charter school foe Elizabeth Warren had some harsh words for low-income parents of kids in failing public

Pete Buttigieg’s senior adviser hits Elizabeth Warren where it hurts after Warren criticizes Buttigieg for lack of transparency

Elizabeth Warren tells young child that yes, she’ll stop global warming as president