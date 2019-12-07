Friday’s jobs report showing continued good news on the economic front brought with it more Democrat attempts to downplay it, including this doozy from Elizabeth Warren:

Wow.

“Projection,” thy name is Elizabeth Warren.

It’s more multi-leveled irony from Warren:

She’s something else.

***

