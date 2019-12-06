Man, we would HATE to be a Democrat trying to run against Trump with an economy like the one we have right this minute, especially after seeing that pretty amazing jobs report today.

No wonder they’re working so hard to try and impeach the guy.

Joe ‘Blonde Leg Hair’ Biden tried his very best to distract from the numbers and … it just didn’t go over all that well.

A job is about a lot more than a paycheck. It’s about dignity. It’s about being able to look your kid in the eye and say everything is going to be okay—and mean it. Too many people today can’t do that. We have to rebuild an inclusive middle class and restore the dignity of work. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 6, 2019

Nice try, Joe.

And sorry but PUH-LEASE, a job is about a paycheck. Most people work because they want to make money, they need to make money … dignity is nice but give us the green.

Then you should be pleased with all-time low unemployment numbers, yes? — Pixie 🎄🎅🏼ss (@pixiejss) December 6, 2019

Right?! There is dignity in SO MANY Americans being employed, yo.

Your boss told us that those manufacturing jobs that build a strong middle class would never come back unless you had a magic wand… well guess what? Those jobs are coming back — Big Ed (@Falconeddie1) December 6, 2019

Trump musta had that magic wand Obama was talking about.

Might want to work on the dignity of "fat" too, right Cornpop? — HillJack (@Hilljack) December 6, 2019

Oof.

That. ^

Gee, I dunno Fat. Having a real paycheck instead of a SNAP card and welfare auto deposit goers far to giving people dignity. — Aslan's Friend (@N9ZF) December 6, 2019

Seems the ‘fat thing’ isn’t going away, Joe.

Many jobs are almost entirely about the paycheck, because we need money to live. Meanwhile, much of the most important work in the world is done for free, and isn't even called work because people aren't paid to do it. And there's no dignity in poverty. We should end it with UBI. pic.twitter.com/CDdTfaCdqu — Scott Santens🧢 (@scottsantens) December 6, 2019

And Bingo was his name-o.

Median family income is higher today than ever before. If facts matter to leftists. — Boomer Dave (@woodstockdave) December 6, 2019

What the hell would you know about having a job, worrying about a paycheck and things not being okay? You've spent the last three human generations working on the taxpayer's dime. I doubt you would recognize a "job" if you saw one. — Joe Dougherty 🐴 (@joe_dougherty) December 6, 2019

Do you know anywhere that I can find one of those sweet $50K per month gigs? I'm willing to forego any and all dignity for that kind of salary! — Little Larry Sellers (@SpawnOfDanelaw) December 6, 2019

With all due respect, you do not do that by raising taxes. — Gary Kaltbaum (@GaryKaltbaum) December 6, 2019

Have you checked the jobs report? I mean, it came out today. Have you seen the stock market reaction? It's all available at the tips of your fingers. — Jonathan Schafer (@jschaf01) December 6, 2019

I was laid off twice the first year you were VP. — Just L (aka Belaglik the Biddy) (@JustLittleOldL) December 6, 2019

This went well, Fat. Err … Joe.

