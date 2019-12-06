David Axelrod pulled out his magic crystal ball to help people ‘skip ahead’ with the whole impeachment mess. Unfortunately for ol’ Dave, his ball is a little off.

Heh.

For those who want to skip ahead: The House will impeach @POTUS by the end of the year because what he did warrants it. The Senate will hold a trial in January but not convict, regardless of evidence, because he has absolute control of his party.

And then we will move on. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) December 5, 2019

Hooboy. Let’s try that again.

For those who want to skip ahead: The House will impeach @POTUS because Dems have been trying to impeach him since 2017. The Senate will hold a trial in Jan and laugh their asses off because the House failed to produce any substantial evidence to impeach. And then we will move on.

There, fixed it for him.

They’ll do it solely for a partisan political stunt — Scotty Jolly Christmas 🎅🏻🎄 (@Scottergate) December 6, 2019

But we did the best we could. Impeachment regardless of removal was the right thing to do. 💯 — Vincent Fumo 🍑 🆘 (@neodem) December 5, 2019

Huh?

I concur. Trump has hurt the feelings of a lot of liberals, and that's certainly an impeachable offense. — Chihoowa' oshi' (@DroppinTheMitts) December 6, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

THERE it is.

If you have even one reason to impeach Trump, please tell me what it is and please tell me before I go to vote him back into 4-more years in 2020. Okay David? — KGB Komrad (@KGBKomrad) December 6, 2019

“Regardless of evidence” being the key phrase. Since their evidence was a huge nothing-burger, full of suppositions, impressions, and 2nd-3rd hand opinions, the Dems have hung their hat on pure hatred of Trump. Nothing more.

Skip ahead to November when they’ll be regretting it! — American – David (@Dcoxboomer) December 6, 2019

Sounds like you’re reading from your playbook of the Obama years. U guys were the ultimate leaders of the world & no one dare challenge you, right? Kinda funny that you’re in such a panic right now because U aren’t in power anymore & Obama has dropped all of you like a bad habit. — Eric Horst (@emhorst) December 6, 2019

This is one of your top 3 dumbest tweets, congrats. — EOT (@onthevergetime) December 6, 2019

Oooh, way to go, Dave.

List a fact. — Emily Wellman (@ElectaWing) December 6, 2019

Ugh, don’t ask him that, we’ll be here all day.

And then the Left showed up …

No. We will not move on. Those of us on the right side of history will continue to fight against this illegitimate and corrupt regime. The Republican Party must pay the price. We will not rest until good, decency, and justice prevails. — Eric Slater (@ericsslater) December 5, 2019

Justice prevails.

Reminder, these are the yahoos who wanted Hillary Clinton … justice. *eye roll*

Most likely and most unfortunate. Republicans have lost their souls. They're essentially giving the President a "free pass" to "reign" unchecked. This is absolutely frightening because it will mean we have a dictator. — Mr. Indepenent (NEVADA) #Resist #VoteBlue (@IndepenentMr) December 6, 2019

Yes, we’ve lost our souls.

And then the Democratic Party should be energized to make sure this guy does not get re-elected. — NoPartyPolitix (@NoPartyPolitix) December 5, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

David is no ally or fighter. He's busy looking for someone to derail our having a woman President- AGAIN. That would be what he's moving on to. — Warren is the Anti-Trump (@DMandicino) December 5, 2019

The Democrats will have done their duty and will be on the right side of history. — Marcabella11 (@marcabella11) December 5, 2019

Keep tellin’ yourself that, sweetie.

