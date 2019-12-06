BREAKING! Donald Trump had larger salt and pepper shakers in front of him than his guests. NO SERIOUSLY. There is a photo of the president with normal sized salt and pepper shakers while his guests have itty bitty ones.

The horror! IMPEACH!

This pointed out by @markknoller so just checked the photos I took today during the Cabinet Room lunch meeting with UNSC ambassadors to verify: Salt and pepper shakers for @POTUS are indeed larger than those for his guests. pic.twitter.com/ChoW8nydjP — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) December 5, 2019

These people.

This journo look familiar? There’s a reason …

I've requested details from the @WhiteHouse on this photo.

There was no such canine event on today's @POTUS schedule but there is a Medal of Honor ceremony set here for later today for an active duty Green Beret. https://t.co/NESINT9J4b — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 30, 2019

Is this a parody? Because seriously, it’s got to be a parody.

If he’s not getting the big scoop on a dog NOT actually receiving the Medal of Honor he’s busting Trump for the size of his salt and pepper shakers.

Ok, that sounds a little dirty, right?

Sorry.

Then he got two scoops of ice cream and everyone else got 1.75 scoops. Y’all are insane. You deserve the ratio. — Fa-la-la-la-Laura 🎄 (@lgadbery) December 6, 2019

This is the type of hard hitting stuff that’s going to take your organization straight to the top — Paddy O’Dhonnabhain (@ODhonnabhain) December 6, 2019

Better start rehearsing that Pulitzer acceptance speech now. — BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) December 6, 2019

Are you ok? I'm so sorry this happened. Thank God you are on this! — Eddie_Midwest_5150🚂💨 (@5150Midwest) December 6, 2019

I just checked this tweet and can verify that it's FOS. — scott coleman 🍄 (@bandphan) December 6, 2019

Perhaps if you weren't a classless hack, you would be capable of researching place setting etiquette. — Russ Dumas – Patriot (@RussDumas) December 6, 2019

OMG!! Crucify the man over having larger salt and pepper shakers?? If Donald Trump personally funded the cure for cancer, you jackasses would only be reporting on the number of doctors and oncologists being put out of work!! Grow the hell up!! — Steve Johnson 💎 (@Grizzly_Stevens) December 6, 2019

This is one of the dumbest things on Twitter this year. Good job. — Miguel de León (@xchixm) December 6, 2019

His chair is bigger too…so what's your point? I mean, after all he IS the President. Did you look to see if Obama's were smaller? — Democrats are Inciting CW#2 – Stephenie Demaree (@jcasteph) December 5, 2019

What an imbecilic waste of time and energy, not to mention being factually incorrect — KMK (@NeutocreteNinja) December 6, 2019

Nothing escapes you Steve. — us_395 🇺🇸🌴🏖️ (@US_395) December 6, 2019

HA HA HA HA

Or, something Steve did not consider, is that sometimes when a dinner table is set the average sized salt and pepper shakers go in the middle of the table and the guests each have their own smaller sets so they don’t have to ask for someone to pass the salt and/or pepper.

Derp.

Related:

No wonder they’re trying to impeach! Joe Weisenthal thread spells BAD news for Dems in 2020 (but great news for America!)

But you know, there’s no BIAS: Account engaging in targeted harassment of Andy Ngo belongs to prominent Twitter employee

DING-A-LING ALERT! AOC claims her family would’ve STARVED under Trump admin food stamp work requirement, there’s just 1 big problem