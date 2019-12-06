If you were wondering why Democrats are REALLY trying to impeach Trump, all you need to do is read through this thread. It’s not about some phone call he made to Ukraine, or Russia, or any other nonsense they’ve been spewing with a ‘heavy heart’ over the past few months.

Nope.

They know with an economy like what we have right now, they have very little chance of beating Trump. It’s hard to campaign on raising taxes when the economy is thriving …

Seriously, look at this! THRIVING.

Oh wow! Jobs report CRUSHES expectations. 266,000 New Jobs

Unemployment falls to 3.5%

Wage growth hits 3.1% BOOMhttps://t.co/0quX09N1Sm — Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) December 6, 2019

Lowest unemployment since the 60s.

Almost sixty years.

But you know, they have to impeach him because … reasons.

Stock market futures jump after payrolls destroy expectations pic.twitter.com/wMXlDH2OnJ — Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) December 6, 2019

Oops. Not good for Democrats.

But great for Americans.

Manufacturing added 54K new jobs, though bear in mind that number is flattered by the returning GM workers. — Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) December 6, 2019

Remember when Obama told us some of these jobs were just gone? Babbled something about a magic wand?

10-year yields shooting higher. Though only at their highest level since November 13 https://t.co/0quX09N1Sm pic.twitter.com/dmDBx8S6cB — Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) December 6, 2019

USA! USA! USA!

*whispers* the revisions to last month looked nice too https://t.co/0quX09N1Sm pic.twitter.com/ef8bqwtehH — Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) December 6, 2019

*this is why they are trying so hard to impeach him*

"But the Fed hasn't been able to normalize its balance sheet like Bernanke promised!" — surely something that someone I don't follow is tweeting right now. — Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) December 6, 2019

Dems will absolutely try and pretend either these numbers are insignificant (stock market doesn’t affect normal everyday people, blah blah blah) OR they’ll try and give Obama credit for this economy.

Probably both.

Hey, they blamed W. for Obama’s crap economy for eight years – it’s not like they care whether or not the nonsense they’re spewing is true or not as long as the base eats it up.

With a spoon.

