Don’t worry, folks. Jerry Nadler claims the allegations against Trump meet his super important 3-part test for an impeachable offense. This has nothing to do with him bragging openly on the metro about impeaching Trump the DAY after the election or the endless and tireless investigations into the president from day one.

No no no, the ‘Little Angry Gnome Who Could’ has a 3-part test and apparently the allegations against Trump meet them.

As he closes out today's hearing, Nadler says that the allegations against Trump has met his three-part test to constitute an impeachable offense. — Nicholas Fandos (@npfandos) December 4, 2019

Sure.

Trump beat Hillary Trump beat Hillary Trump beat Hillary

That about sums it up, right Jerry?

The 1998 version or the 2019 version? — DanCamm (@Dan_Camm) December 5, 2019

Gosh, 21 years ago Jerry wasn’t a big fan of impeachment.

Wonder what’s changed.

*we totally know*

1) Orange

2) Man

3) Bad All 3 — Ben Jammin 🇺🇸 (@xBenJamminx) December 5, 2019

THERE it is.

We knew it.

1) My

2) Hurt

3) Feelings — DG (@7pints) December 5, 2019

Democrats Lost The Election

Wow, this is fun.

But it wasn’t for Jerry who seems to have gotten a little sleepy during the hearing …

OOPS: Sleepy Jerry Nadler got caught dozing off as he chaired House Democrats' #ImpeachmentHearing.😴💤 Sound on! 🔊🔊 pic.twitter.com/wvz9DhCuQC — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 4, 2019

Hey man, law professors could put anyone to sleep.

Oh yeah…he's competent. 💩 — LeeLee (@RhodeyGal2012) December 5, 2019

He was planning impeachment the day Trump was elected. Who does the little elf think he’s fooling? — Tonya (@untalentedlady) December 5, 2019

He’s an angry elf.

