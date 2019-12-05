Remember when the Washington Post pushed out their little slogan about how Democracy dies in darkness and we all made fun of them? When we see tweets and articles like this about how the media can actually work to help impeach the president that whole line becomes even funnier.

More ironic?

Hypocritical?

Maybe it’s just stupid.

Yeah, that works.

Because, you see, journalists are not simply to report the news without fear or favor. Their mission instead is to convince the public that the president should be impeached and removed. Good lord. https://t.co/Wal1ekBY6Y — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 5, 2019

We had a similar reaction, Brit.

Except we didn’t say anything as nice as, ‘Good Lord.’

Heh.

Media have been trying to do this for three years though, at least now they’re being open and honest about it, right?

Fact is, no one thinks ‘I was on the fence about Trump until I heard about this Ukraine thing!’ If you want him impeached over this, you already wanted him impeached. If not, you shrug and say, ‘That’s Trump … and nothing terrible happened.’ No minds change. — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) December 5, 2019

Bingo.

Democrats started working on impeaching Trump minutes after he took office. They might’ve even started before then.

Americans will always look for fairness. When Democrats first attacked our Republic by spying on a presidential candidate in 2016 to harness power unfairly, illegally? It was then over for them. Dems know this so they impeach to take the decision out of the people's hands. — AutumnNavy (@AutumnNavy) December 5, 2019

The Never Trump MSM have decided to out themselves, since they know that the American public already knows their intents and agendas. They've decided not to lie anymore about being "journalists" and to just admit they carry water for the Left… — Bill Thomas (@BillThomas1082) December 5, 2019

It’s a whole lot more work to try hiding it.

Good point.

It's really the only possible winning tactic they have. Convince the middle/undecided population that he's a bad orange man and must not be voted for. — Steve Olson (@St3veOlson) December 5, 2019

Bingo.

And it’s only going to get worse.

