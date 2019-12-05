Remember when the Washington Post pushed out their little slogan about how Democracy dies in darkness and we all made fun of them? When we see tweets and articles like this about how the media can actually work to help impeach the president that whole line becomes even funnier.

More ironic?

Hypocritical?

Maybe it’s just stupid.

Yeah, that works.

We had a similar reaction, Brit.

Except we didn’t say anything as nice as, ‘Good Lord.’

Heh.

Media have been trying to do this for three years though, at least now they’re being open and honest about it, right?

Bingo.

Democrats started working on impeaching Trump minutes after he took office. They might’ve even started before then.

It’s a whole lot more work to try hiding it.

Good point.

Bingo.

And it’s only going to get worse.

 

