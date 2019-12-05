Nancy Pelosi’s dramatic statement about how they must move forward with articles of impeachment for Trump because the founders would want them to (or whatever hot mess she was babbling about) was just a hot mess.

Truly.

Nobody was surprised that they’d move forward (Nadler has been bragging about doing it since 2017), and ultimately it came across as a Hail Mary of sorts. Mollie Hemingway noticed something else very telling coming from several reporters this morning:

Democrats are in trouble.

We know it.

They know it.

Even the media know it.

But you know, Ben Franklin and they have a heavy heart and stuff.

At least that would be honest.

Their base is demanding it – they’re hosed either way here.

Ain’t it grand?

 

