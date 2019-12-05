Nancy Pelosi’s dramatic statement about how they must move forward with articles of impeachment for Trump because the founders would want them to (or whatever hot mess she was babbling about) was just a hot mess.

Truly.

Nobody was surprised that they’d move forward (Nadler has been bragging about doing it since 2017), and ultimately it came across as a Hail Mary of sorts. Mollie Hemingway noticed something else very telling coming from several reporters this morning:

Interesting to see several reporters this morning floating different ideas for how Democrats can get through or out of their impeachment mess. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 5, 2019

Democrats are in trouble.

We know it.

They know it.

Even the media know it.

But you know, Ben Franklin and they have a heavy heart and stuff.

They should just vote to impeach him for defeating Hillary and get it over with. — Tom (@BoreGuru) December 5, 2019

At least that would be honest.

The see the train wreck for what it is — Me Chomper (@chmpr) December 5, 2019

They've cooked themselves Mollie. Instead of trying to defeat Trump with sound policy and realistic ideas, they chose the nuclear option. It's blown up in their faces. — Eliezar (@Eliezar) December 5, 2019

They're not reporters. They're campaign workers. — DiceWithUniverse (@oughtdo) December 5, 2019

The impeachment is a team effort between Democrat politicians and journalists. — The Dactylonomic DQH (@waelse1) December 5, 2019

Omg. I can’t believe that only is she going to allow this crap to proceed, she even added the collusion hoax dbl down. Wtf. Good luck Dems. Your done after this sham waste of money and baseless impeachment. — Carolyn (@D1sTrAcTiOnBeKy) December 5, 2019

Their base is demanding it – they’re hosed either way here.

Ain’t it grand?

Related:

This is WHY Americans hate them –> Brian Stelter dragged like we’ve never seen him dragged before over Barron Trump tweet

‘Confirms FBI did spy on Trump campaign’: Former NSC official Fred Fleitz’s Russia probe FISA report thread damning for FBI

CRINGE: Nancy Pelosi quotes those evil, racist founders in statement pushing forward with articles of impeachment (watch)