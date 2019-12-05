Holy.

Crap.

This is perhaps one of the most pathetic and ridiculous statements we’ve seen an elected official on the Left make … and we get it, Nancy Pelosi REALLY had to bring in the big guns to pretend the Democrats’ investigation thus far hasn’t been a giant circus for the 2020 election but hoo-boy. She was laying it on THICK.

Watch.

.@ABC NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi makes statement on impeachment inquiry into Pres. Trump. https://t.co/n50ZWcfSCY — ABC News (@ABC) December 5, 2019

As if any of us are surprised they’re moving forward with impeachment.

Heck, Jerry Nadler was bragging about how he’d impeach Trump the day AFTER THE FREAKIN’ election.

And just guess how this ‘statement’ is going over:

Good luck to those dems in midterm elections for if they follow the losing dem leadership to farceland! Ppl will not stand for partisan impeachment based all on emotions! 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Teresa (@tessieejo) December 5, 2019

She's a traitor — Tony J (@stonyjbc) December 5, 2019

This went over well.

Man, this is getting old. I’m not even interested anymore. I am now becoming angry that they are interrupting my normal television schedule. — The Coach 😎 (@BlackVein90) December 5, 2019

Nancy, I see right through you. Your party is plummeting because of their actions. — Helen Moore (@helenannmoore) December 5, 2019

She's lying. the facts are NOT uncontested. — Chris (@NYYBaseball2) December 5, 2019

Not at all, and in fact yesterday’s hearing proved more than ever that this is a one-sided, partisan effort by Democrats to remove a president they don’t think they can beat fair and square in 2020.

Here we go.

