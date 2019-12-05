Can you imagine the absolute FIT the Left and media (same diff) would throw if they caught a Republican snooping through and publishing phone records of a member of the press? Brian Stelter would probably spend an hour crying about how cruel this administration is and how little respect Republicans have for the trying and difficult job they do … blah blah blah blah.

And you know WaPo would invoke their whole, ‘Democracy dies in darkness’ slogan.

It would be an INVASION of their privacy and an attack on the free press!

But since Adam Schiff for Brains was the one doing the snooping? *crickets*

1) Still waiting for my fellow members of the media to express their deep outrage and alarm that Intelligence Chair Schiff snooped thru and published phone records of member of the free press. The silence is deafening. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) December 4, 2019

In their little ‘orange man bad’ brains it probably makes perfect sense that an elected official would ‘spy’ on a member of the press because the ends justify the means or something.

There was one member of the press though, who was pissed about it:

I'm outraged. Had Trump or Rs done that to D reporters at NYT, CNN, MSNBC etc, it would draw international criticism and outrage every day until that person resigned. https://t.co/PQjgdz1Vsk — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) December 5, 2019

DING DING DING.

The screeching, crying, and gnashing of teeth would be endless.

Well, Obama did it and never saw any push back, except from you, so I am really not surprised by anything anymore. The a Democrat’s are now a law unto themselves and w/o any media accountability, I don’t see that changing. — dm87 (@tiqigal) December 5, 2019

If anyone knows about being ‘spied’ on by powerful, elected officials, it’s Sharyl.

Of course it’s wrong for Shifty to do this, and it’s appalling that @ATT complied with this partisan request. I’ll remember that when considering next phone, internet, and other service. — Bonny Wright🐝 (@miamivandynyu) December 4, 2019

Funny that Democrats, who always state how supportive they are of the Fourth Estate, are the ones who violate the fundamentals of freedom of the press. Just look at Obama Administration and James Rosen email snooping and now @RepAdamSchiff's violations against John Solomon. — #GodBlessTexas (@ConservTXmom) December 4, 2019

Shameful, sniveling and disgraceful, actually. — Joe Bravo (@JoeBravoYo) December 5, 2019

Deafening, but not surprising. — Wheel Lofter (@WheelLofter) December 5, 2019

Welcome to current year. — Jason the Kafir (@jfsbird32) December 5, 2019

Sad but true.

You’ve got no “fellow journalists”… they’re nearly all political activists with paid media gigs. — Keith Hanson (@kch50428) December 4, 2019

They’re not journalists.

They’re activists.

I remember the near-riot when Acost’s WH press pass was pulled, but MSM OK with a Congressional Committee to obtain/review Investigative Reporter John Solomon’s personal phone records, when he isn’t under investigation or a witness?? 🤨@TheJusticeDept — Kathleen Kelly (@Kat022916) December 4, 2019

But you know, there’s no bias or anything.